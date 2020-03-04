New-Gen Hyundai Creta To Come With Blue Link Connected Car Tech

The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Creta will now come with the company's Blue Link connected car technology. Slated to be launched on March 17, the second-gen Creta will be the third Hyundai car to get the Blue Link system, after the Venue and Elantra facelift. And while the other two only got up to 34 connectivity features, the Creta will come with over 50 connectivity features. Furthermore, in addition to the natural language-based voice recognition programme, and Smartwatch integrated Blue Link application, the system now also comes with the 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word for activating in-car controls with a voice command.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far

Hyundai Creta 11.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, "With the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to offer customers the Ultimate Technology Experience. All New Creta will feature Blue Link Connectivity, bringing in 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word to activate voice recognition service at ease for in-car control and assistance alongside New Smart Watch Integrated Blue Link application. With Smart and Intuitive solutions offered on the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to give customers a Quality Time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a Happy Life to its customers."

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open

With the command Hello Blue Link you can control the sunroof, AC, seat ventilation, and more

With the new Blue Link system, Hyundai offers connectivity features across a wide range of spectrum like - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services (live-tracking), and alert services (theft alert). These, of course, are in addition to the new voice recognition system that understands Indian accent, and Hey Blue Link command. By just saying 'Hello Blue Link' you can now control several functions like - Sunroof Open/Close, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Wind Direction and Air-intake type control (Fresh/ Circulation).

Also Read: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled; India Launch In March 2020

The New-Gen Hyundai Creta's smart watch connectivity offers remote access to several in-car controls

Similarly, the smartwatch connectivity feature also offers you remote access to several in-car controls like - engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, and remote horn+lights. You can also turn on the in-car air purifier along and check your in-car air quality information with the smartwatch. It also shows vehicle status via the Blue Link app, along with vehicle alerts like stolen vehicle alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fence Alert, Valet alert, Idle Alert.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.