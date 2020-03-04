New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Hyundai Creta To Come With Blue Link Connected Car Tech

The 2nd generation Hyundai Creta will come with over 50 connectivity features and the new 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word for activating in-car controls with a voice command.

| Published:
0  Views
The second generation Hyundai Creta SUV is slated to be launched on March 17, 2020

Highlights

  • The new Creta is the 3rd Hyundai car to get Blue Link tech
  • The new Hyundai Creta will also offer Hello Blue Link - wake-up word
  • The new-gen Creta will be launched on March 17

The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Creta will now come with the company's Blue Link connected car technology. Slated to be launched on March 17, the second-gen Creta will be the third Hyundai car to get the Blue Link system, after the Venue and Elantra facelift. And while the other two only got up to 34 connectivity features, the Creta will come with over 50 connectivity features. Furthermore, in addition to the natural language-based voice recognition programme, and Smartwatch integrated Blue Link application, the system now also comes with the 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word for activating in-car controls with a voice command.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta: What We Know So Far

Hyundai Creta

11.42 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Creta

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, "With the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to offer customers the Ultimate Technology Experience. All New Creta will feature Blue Link Connectivity, bringing in 'Hello Blue Link' - a wake-up word to activate voice recognition service at ease for in-car control and assistance alongside New Smart Watch Integrated Blue Link application. With Smart and Intuitive solutions offered on the All-New Creta, Hyundai aims to give customers a Quality Time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a Happy Life to its customers."

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open

sq19fn98

With the command Hello Blue Link you can control the sunroof, AC, seat ventilation, and more

With the new Blue Link system, Hyundai offers connectivity features across a wide range of spectrum like - safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services (live-tracking), and alert services (theft alert). These, of course, are in addition to the new voice recognition system that understands Indian accent, and Hey Blue Link command. By just saying 'Hello Blue Link' you can now control several functions like - Sunroof Open/Close, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Wind Direction and Air-intake type control (Fresh/ Circulation).

Also Read: New-Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled; India Launch In March 2020

0r8jmh88

The New-Gen Hyundai Creta's smart watch connectivity offers remote access to several in-car controls

Similarly, the smartwatch connectivity feature also offers you remote access to several in-car controls like - engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, and remote horn+lights. You can also turn on the in-car air purifier along and check your in-car air quality information with the smartwatch. It also shows vehicle status via the Blue Link app, along with vehicle alerts like stolen vehicle alert, Geo-Fence Alert, Speed Alert, Time Fence Alert, Valet alert, Idle Alert.

