New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019

Honda Cars India has officially commenced the bookings of the new 10th generation Honda Civic. Slated to be launched on March 7, 2019, customers can pre-book the new Honda Civic for a token of ₹ 31,000, starting, February 15. The previous and only Civic India got was the eight generation model and the car is widely appreciated by the Indian enthusiast. While Honda did skip a generation before bringing, looking at a new car we have no complaints. The new-gen Civic is based on Honda's new advanced platform and employs the company's latest design language making the car more stylish, smarter and aggressive. In India, the new Civic will be rivalling the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Corolla Altis.

Honda Civic employs the company's latest design language making the car more stylish, smarter and aggressive

Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Civic is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of 10 generations and is currently our largest selling model globally. We are extremely excited to bring the latest 10th Generation All New Civic to the Indian market."

The India-spec 2019 Honda Civic will be offered in both petrol and diesel version. The former gets the 1.8-litre iVTEC engine offering 139 bhp and 174 Nm of peak torque, while diesel model gets a 1.6 i-DTEC oil burner from the Earth Dreams Technology series, which makes 118 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor only comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission, while the oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

Honda Civic comes with a pair stylish C-shaped LED taillamps at the rear

Visually, the car has a bold aggressive stance that is accentuated by the LED headlamps, a new piano black upper fascia wing, restyled lower fascia, bumper and lower grille, a full-width front splitter, and chrome side pod accents. The car runs on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels and gets a pair stylish C-shaped LED taillamps, with a well-sculpted boot-lid, and black styling elements on the bumper that house the reflectors. Inside, the new Civic comes with a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with premium ivory leather seats and an 8-way power adjustable function for the driver's seat. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry, and engine start-stop button and a remote engine starter.

On the safety front, the car comes with ABS with EBD, brake assist, electric parking brake, automatic brake hold, vehicle stability assist with traction control, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, dual front airbags, and side and curtain airbags.

