New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019

Bookings for the new Honda Civic will commence from February 15, for a token of Rs. 31,000. The car is slated to be launched in India on March 7, 2019.

The new Honda Civic will rival the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Corolla Altis

Honda Cars India has officially commenced the bookings of the new 10th generation Honda Civic. Slated to be launched on March 7, 2019, customers can pre-book the new Honda Civic for a token of ₹ 31,000, starting, February 15. The previous and only Civic India got was the eight generation model and the car is widely appreciated by the Indian enthusiast. While Honda did skip a generation before bringing, looking at a new car we have no complaints. The new-gen Civic is based on Honda's new advanced platform and employs the company's latest design language making the car more stylish, smarter and aggressive. In India, the new Civic will be rivalling the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra, and Toyota Corolla Altis.

New Honda Civic

₹ 13 - 18 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Feb 2019

r9emukcc

Honda Civic employs the company's latest design language making the car more stylish, smarter and aggressive

Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Civic is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of 10 generations and is currently our largest selling model globally. We are extremely excited to bring the latest 10th Generation All New Civic to the Indian market."

The India-spec 2019 Honda Civic will be offered in both petrol and diesel version. The former gets the 1.8-litre iVTEC engine offering 139 bhp and 174 Nm of peak torque, while diesel model gets a 1.6 i-DTEC oil burner from the Earth Dreams Technology series, which makes 118 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor only comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission, while the oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

s0r9bifk

Honda Civic comes with a pair stylish C-shaped LED taillamps at the rear

Visually, the car has a bold aggressive stance that is accentuated by the LED headlamps, a new piano black upper fascia wing, restyled lower fascia, bumper and lower grille, a full-width front splitter, and chrome side pod accents. The car runs on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels and gets a pair stylish C-shaped LED taillamps, with a well-sculpted boot-lid, and black styling elements on the bumper that house the reflectors. Inside, the new Civic comes with a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with premium ivory leather seats and an 8-way power adjustable function for the driver's seat. Other features include dual-zone automatic climate control, smart entry, and engine start-stop button and a remote engine starter.

On the safety front, the car comes with ABS with EBD, brake assist, electric parking brake, automatic brake hold, vehicle stability assist with traction control, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, dual front airbags, and side and curtain airbags.

Honda Civic New Honda Civic Honda Civic Price New Civic Bookings

2019 Honda Civic Launch Details Revealed
Upcoming Harley-Davidson Designs Revealed In Patent Filings
New-Gen Honda Civic Bookings Open; Launch In March 2019
Mahindra XUV300 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Motorcycle India Announces Extended Warranty For Complete Range
Triumph To Launch Four More Motorcycles This Year
2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features
2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
Mahindra XUV300: All You Need To Know
2019 TVS Ladies One Make Championship Selection Round To Be Held In Mumbai On February 23
40 Countries Barring India, US & China Agree To Have Automatic Braking On New Cars
Next-Generation Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing For The First Time
