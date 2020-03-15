New-Gen Honda City Spied; Engine Specs and Variant Details Leaked

The 2020 Honda City will come in 3 variants - V, VX, & ZX, and it will be petrol-only model

The next-generation Honda City sedan was recently spotted testing in India, and for the first time, we get to see the car without any camouflage. The spy photo only reveals the rear section of the car, which comes with some major updates, including a pair of new, sleeker LED taillamps, a new sculpted boot lid and a new bumper with sculpted housings for the vertically positioned reflectors. The car also appears to get new ORVMs and a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels. Furthermore, we have also come across a couple of leaked transport department documents that reveal the engine specification and variant details of the upcoming car. And the according to them, the new-gen Honda City will be a petrol-only model.

The 2020 Honda City will come with a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual and and optional CVT transmission

As per the new document, which doesn't mention a diesel engine, the new 2020 Honda City will come with a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol motor which is tuned to make 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm, almost 2 bhp more than the existing engine. There is no mention of torque figures, but in the outgoing City, the motor makes 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm. Transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic units.

The new-gen Honda City will be offered in 3 variants - V, VX, & ZX, and all 3 trims will get CVT as an option

The new Honda City will be offered in three variants V, VX, and ZX, with CVT options for all three trims. So, the customer will have six iterations of the 2020 City sedan to choose from. In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City is about 109 mm longer at 4549 mm, 53 mm wider at 1748 mm, and a marginal 6 mm shorter at 1489 mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2600 mm. The new Honda City is also up to 65 kg (gross vehicle weight) heavier than the existing model.

Now, the fifth-generation Honda City was slated to be unveiled on March 16, 2020, however, considering the current Coronavirus epidemic, the company has postponed the unveiling of the car. Currently, Honda Cars India is expected to launch the new-gen City in April 2020.

