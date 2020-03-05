New-Gen Genesis G80 Revealed

The Genesis G80 is stylish, and the most modern interpretation of the classic sedan

Genesis unveiled the all-new G80 online via a series of design renderings. The G80 is in its third generation and comes with the 'Athletic Elegance' design language. The crest grille, and the two lines of the quadlamps circumventing all sides of the vehicle are signature design elements of the brand, which we had first seen on the GV80 and now we get a chance to witness them in the all-new G80.

The distinctive two lines signature of the quadlamps brings out a very unique look of the car and Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design said "No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the Quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity, and this will enable Genesis to offer a fresh alternative within the existing luxury space."

New-Gen Genesis G80 comes with a smooth coupe like roofline and 20-inch wheels

The G80 is stylish, and the most modern interpretation of the classic sedan profile with an rear-wheel drive proportion and smooth coupe like roofline. The side features a long sweeping parabolic line from front to rear flowing gently downwards, which actually make us think of classic cars. This is counterbalanced with an upswept chrome line to maintain directional posture. The sharp athletic power lines of the front and rear fenders emphasize the powerful stance of the 20-inch wheels.

At the rear, the new Genesis G80 gets quadlamps and the horseshoe shaped negative surface

The rear image is defined by the quadlamps and the horseshoe shaped negative surface of the decklid. The trunk release button and surrounding chrome garnish mimic the shape of the Genesis logo to reassert the brand's visual identity.

The new Genesis G80 gets a minimalistic yet premium cabin with two tone treatment and 14.5-inch infotainment display

Inside, the dashboard is deconstructed to an expansive open space featuring a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment screen. The slim air conditioning vent stretches the width of the cabin. The thickness of the A-pillars were reduced as also the size of the rearview mirror. The all-new G80 will debut this month and features a new design, platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems.

