New Gen Audi Q5 Spotted In India; Launch In 2018

Audi first unveiled the new generation of the Q5 at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and yes, it's one of the cars that will be making it to India in 2018. But Audi has already started testing the car in India and though this is not the first time it has been spotted here, these recent pictures actually show that well, it's ready for launch. It was in February this year that we first caught the SUV on the camera in the country, and now it has been spotted at a dealer yard.

The updated face of the new Audi Q5 comes with a large single frame chrome grille, flanked by the carmaker's signature Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators. The Q5 also comes with a beefy front bumper with large air intakes for increased airflow. What's also interesting is that there are no fog lamps that are visible and that actually looks like a clean design.

The new Audi Q5 will also come with a host of smart and comfort features like - Audi's virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, head-up display (HUD) unit as well as the Audi MMI infotainment system. The Virtual Cockpit that uses a 12.3-inch display unit that replaces the conventional instrument cluster and a larger 8.3-inch infotainment display unit along with MMI Touch. Other features include wireless charging and three-zone climate control. It also comes with Predictive Efficiency Assist that can tie into navigation and adapt speed in line with traffic data.

Under the hood, the new Audi Q5 gets a 2.0 litre TDI diesel motor that is seen on the current Audi Q5 will make it to the next generation model, paired to the 7-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission and Quattro AWD. The new 2-litre TFSI petrol motor could also make it to India given the growing demand for petrol vehicles in the country and Audi's push for petrol as well.

The car will be launched in India in the first half of 2018 and we can't wait to get behind it and drive it to find out more.

Image Source: Team-bhp

