New-Gen Audi A8 To Debut In The Spider-Man Homecoming Movie

A few months back we told you that the new-gen 2017 Audi A8 sedan will officially break cover later this year in July. Slated to be launched on the 11th of July 2017, the new Audi A8 will make its global premiere during the Audi Summit, in Barcelona, Spain. But for those who cannot wait that long to see this new luxury sedan, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has planned a special preview of the car, that too on the silver screen. Evidently, the new Audi A8 L will be making a guest appearance in the soon-to-be-released Spider-Man Homecoming movie.

The new Marvel movie will premiere on the 28th of June 2017, while the film will officially release on the 7th of July 4 days before the global debut of the car. This means it will be the movie fans that will first get to see the new Audi A8 in all its glory. In the movie, the lead character Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland), will be seen being chauffeured around in the new Audi A8 L in one of the key scenes. The movie will give us a first impression of the front and side design of the new sedan, which in the movie belong to Tony Start (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

If you are a Marvel movies' fan, then you'll know that this is not the first time that an Audi car has been seen in one of their movies. Previously, we have seen the new Audi R8 V10 Spyder in the Avengers, which is also set to make an appearance in the Spider-Man Homecoming.

Audi A8 Parking Pilot AI

In addition to this announcement, Audi has also released the first teaser video for the new A8 sedan. The teaser video gives us a first look at the car's remote parking pilot system that uses artificial intelligence. In fact, in the video, we even get a glimpse of some of the car's features as well. For instance, the new A8 will get automatic LED headlamps and LED taillamps. The cabin, on the other hand, will feature a sleek and futuristic dashboard, headrest-mounted displays for rear passengers, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel among others.

Audi A8 comes with a

Audi has used an intelligent mix of four materials in the making of the new-generation A8's body to improve its structural integrity. Engine and other specifications of the car will be revealed at the time of the launch. Under the hood, the 2018 Audi A8 is expected to get the company's latest 6.0- litre, W12, Bi-Turbo engine churning out about 600 bhp and a peak torque of 900 Nm.