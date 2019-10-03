New-Gen Audi A6 Spotted At Dealership In India

The upcoming Audi A6 sedan has been spotted in India, at a dealership, indicating that the car will go on sale in India soon. It was just a couple of months back that we had told you that the car will be launched in India this September, but we are already in the first week of October now, so the launch could happen sometime later this month, possibly closer to Diwali.

Also Read: 2019 Audi A6 Review

Audi A6 65.33 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Visually, the new eighth-generation Audi A6 comes with some major design and styling updates, with the exterior largely taking inspiration from the new A7 and A8. So, the car comes with a similarly large, single-frame hexagonal grille, flanked by a set of sharp-looking LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. The model in the latest leaked image is also seen with a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which appear to be a set of 18-inchers. At the rear, the car comes with a wide wraparound LED taillamps with a chrome strip connecting the two units. The car also comes with a beefy bumper with reflectors and some more chrome detailing.

At the rear, the car comes with a wide wraparound LED taillamps with a chrome strip connecting the two units

Inside, the dashboard gets a black panel design where the interior mimics a lounge setting. The also gets a new MMI touchscreen in the middle and the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit behind the steering wheel, and new MMI touchscreen infotainment system which has the interface of your typical smartphone. Audi will also be offering MMI Navigation Plus which will have even more options to configure the optional features on the A6. The new-gen Audi A6 gets 37 driver assistance systems which have been bundled into three packages which are the park assist, city assist and tour assist. All three packages have different driver assistance systems on offer and of course, you can opt for all three of them.

Audi A6 gets a new MMI touchscreen in the middle and the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit

Under the hood, the new A6 gets 3.0-litre V6 petrol that makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque while the other will be a 3.0-litre diesel that will churn out 282 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic gearbox while the petrol gets a sportier 7-speed S-tronic gearbox.

Image Source: Trak.in

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.