New Ferrari Portofino unveiled, to replace California T

Ferrari has just revealed the long awaited replacement for the California range - the brand new Ferrari Portofino! The new Ferrari Portofino, named after one of Italy's prettiest costal towns, also gets a new shade of red - Rosso Portofino to go along with the new car. The new Ferrari Portofino will pack a front mounted 592 bhp V8 twin-turbo engine making it the most powerful retractable hard top convertible sportscar in the world. The new Ferrari Porofino will make its official public debut at the upcoming Frankfurt International Motor Show next month and will eventually make it to India too.

(Ferrari Portofino Convertible)

The new Ferrari Portofino takes the proportions of the California T and makes everything much sharper and more aggressive. The front facia features a smiling look as most other Ferraris get currently with the large central grille and sleek sharp LED headlamps. The front bumper also gets large twin secondary intakes while the front fender gets air fins and a vent to channel the air out of the front wheel arches. The profile on the new Ferrari Portofino is sharper and features a carbon fibre side skirt while the iconic rear wheel arch haunches are accentuated and lead into the tail lamps.



(Ferrari Portofino Convertible Rear)

The rear design, often the most criticised on the Ferrari California family has been completely refreshed and now is substantially more aggressive. The new Car features twin tail lamps that are set apart and a quad exhaust setup while the boot lid in a lot more contoured now. The large bootlid that featured on the California still features on the Portofino too and the metal folding roof folds neatly into the boot.

