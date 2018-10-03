New Cars and Bikes in India

New Emissions Tests Slash German Car Sales In September

New registrations were down 30.5 percent year-on-year last month, at 200,134 units, the KBA transport authority said.

View Photos
September slump comes after a surge in August, as carmakers scrambled to bring older models onto the road

Sales of new cars in Germany plunged in September, official data showed Tuesday, as updated EU emissions tests turned into a bottleneck for many manufacturers.

New registrations were down 30.5 percent year-on-year last month, at 200,134 units, the KBA transport authority said.

But the September slump comes after a surge in August, as carmakers scrambled to bring older models onto the road before the new testing regime, known as WLTP, came into force.

Introduced in the wake of Volkswagen's "dieselgate" scandal, in which millions of diesel-fuelled cars worldwide were fitted with software to cheat lab-based tests, the new scheme aims to better reflect emissions in real on-road driving.

The disruption led to some upsets in the monthly figures.

As it struggled to get cars over the hurdle, Volkswagen's market share for September fell to just 10.1 percent -- compared with 19.1 percent for the year to date.

It was overtaken by high-end manufacturers BMW with 12.3 percent and Mercedes at 11.2 percent.

Even Peugeot-owned Opel -- a historic German brand that usually appears as an also-ran in the home market -- outpaced VW, with 10.2 percent of sales.

Meanwhile even with many fewer cars sold, diesel's market share continued to shrink, notching up just 29.3 percent of registrations compared with 64.3 percent for petrol.

Earlier Tuesday, ministers presented a plan aiming to avoid exclusion zones for older diesels in Germany's most polluted cities.

0 Comments

Politicians are counting on industry funded trade-in schemes for newer models and refits to dated exhaust systems to restore public confidence in the technology.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Emission scandal German Cars Emission Dieselgate

Latest News

Suzuki RM-Z250, RMZ-450 Launched In India
Suzuki RM-Z250, RMZ-450 Launched In India
New Emissions Tests Slash German Car Sales In September
New Emissions Tests Slash German Car Sales In September
Tesla Worried By China Tariffs Even As Deliveries Surge
Tesla Worried By China Tariffs Even As Deliveries Surge
2018 Paris Motor Show: Porsche 911 Speedster To Enter Production in 2019
2018 Paris Motor Show: Porsche 911 Speedster To Enter Production in 2019
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
Intermot 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Unveiled
Intermot 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 5 Lakh Sales Milestone
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2nd Gen Audi Q3 Makes Public Debut
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2nd Gen Audi Q3 Makes Public Debut
Intermot 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2020 Suzuki Katana Revealed
Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled
Intermot 2018: Yamaha Tracer 700GT Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Audi SQ2 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Audi SQ2 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motorshow: Audi R8 LMS GT3 Unveiled
2018 Paris Motorshow: Audi R8 LMS GT3 Unveiled
Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed

Latest Cars

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Price Expectation
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Mini Truck Recalled In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities