New Cars and Bikes in India

New Driving License Registration Norms Coming In October

The New norms regulate unified Driving License and Vehicle Registration Cards across the nation.

View Photos
The new Driving License norms will be applicable from October 1.

Highlights

  • MoRTH has issued new Driving License and Vehicle Registration norms.
  • The new Driving License will also embody a QR Code.
  • The new cards will get a new look and advanced security features.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a unified driving license and vehicle registration norm in India which will be effective from October 1, 2019. According to the upcoming norms, every driving license or registration card across all states will have the same appearance and security features along with a QR Code which will keep a record of the driver's data and penalties of up to 10 years.

The new regulation aims at creating a central online database of all the vehicles and drivers. Traffic policemen will also be given a handy tracking device to read the QR Code spontaneously to catch hold of the offender even for the past violations. The state government, however, will be allowed to install a chip and additional features into the card like the near field communication (NFC) feature. The new licenses will also contain information about the limitations of differently-abled drivers and the modification done to their vehicle.

0 Comments

The government will also improve the quality of the cards as the printing on the current ones fades with them aging. The QR Code and elaborative details of the type of motor vehicles, the license holder is entitled to drive, will be printed on the reverse side of the card. Moreover, an emergency contact number will also be printed on the reverse side of the card.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Driving License registration certificates MoRTH New Driving License Rules

Latest News

New Driving License Registration Norms Coming In October
New Driving License Registration Norms Coming In October
Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter
Ducati CEO Hints At Panigale V4 Streetfighter
BMW And MINI Lifestyle Collection Now Will Be Available On Amazon
BMW And MINI Lifestyle Collection Now Will Be Available On Amazon
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Launch Details Out
Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Honda Car India Announces Offers Of Upto Rs. 1 Lakh In March 2019
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Hyundai Develops Smartphone Based Digital Key
Hyundai Develops Smartphone Based Digital Key
Hyundai Plans To Buy Stakes In Ola For $250 Million: Report
Hyundai Plans To Buy Stakes In Ola For $250 Million: Report
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Price Comparison: 2019 Honda Civic Vs Rivals
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Shanghai Construction Group To Build First Phase Of Tesla's Shanghai Plant
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days

Latest Cars

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities