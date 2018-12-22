New Car Launches In January 2019

2019 is just days away and more than anything we are excited about the cars we will get right in the beginning. There are several launches planned across the segment in the first month itself. Some of them are the ones which are highly anticipated as they increase the heat in their respective segments and we are eagerly waiting for them while some popular models are getting facelifts. Here are the details of the new cars which are scheduled to be launched in January 2019.

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is one of the most awaited launches of 2019 and is a product which is likely to give Tata Motors a stronghold in the mid-size SUV segment, just the way Nexon did in the subcompact SUV segment. The production version of the Harrier stands true to the H5X concept in terms of design. The Tata Harrier is underpinned by the new OMEGA platform which is based on Land Rover's D8 Architecture and debuts Tata's new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. The new design language has made the Harrier one radical looker in its class. The interiors of the Harrier feel up-market and there is plenty of space which is quite apparent from its dimensions which are bigger than the rivals. Moreover, it is well equipped with features like an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, terrain drive modes, ESP, anti-roll stability and more. Under the hood, the Harrier gets a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-Cylinder engine which Tata Motors has rebadged as Kryotec. This engine produces 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while it will also get a Hyundai sourced AMT at a later date. Expect the Harrier to be priced between ₹ 12 Lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks will finally launch in India in January and the Indian spec-model is larger in dimensions and feature rich than the global model. The Nissan Kicks which we will get in India shares its underpinnings with the Renault Captur and is based on the same MO platform. While the design of the Kicks is more like a crossover with angular proportions and liking it is a matter of preference, the interior is surely going to give a sweat to the Hyundai Creta which is its core competitor. The cabin is finished with soft touch materials and gets a fair dose of equipment like a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 360-degree camera assist which is a segment first feature and more. The Nissan Kicks will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines which does duty in the Renault Captur. Expect the Kicks to be priced between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

We have exclusively reported that the popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR will also get an update in January. The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR will be the sixth-generation model and will likely be powered by the 1.0-litre K10 engine and there will also be in electric version of the WagonR which is likely to be launched in 2020. Expect the new WagonR to get some updated features like projector headlamps, DRLs and a touchscreen infotainment system. Expect the prices for the WagonR to start around ₹ 4 Lakh.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The eighth-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid has been spotted several times in India. The new Toyota Camry will be the latest Toyota model to be based on the TNGA platform though it retains plenty of design cues from the outgoing model. Under the hood, the new-gen Toyota Camry will get a 2.5-litre petrol engine on the standard version, while the Hybrid model will continue to use the 2.5-litre petrol with Atkinson cycle engine, paired to an electric motor. Both versions will come paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The US model will also get the 3.5-litre V6 petrol motor, which won't be making its way to India. Expect it to be priced over ₹ 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

2019 Honda Civic Facelift

The Honda Civic has always been a special product for car enthusiasts in India and this has added up to the anticipations for the new model. We had earlier reported that the new Honda Civic Facelift will share its engines with the current-generation Honda CR-V and is likely to get a diesel variant too. The petrol variant will get the 2.0-litre engine and the diesel will be the 1.6-litre motor. The new Civic will be assembled at Honda's Greater Noida facility and will have a localization level of 68 per cent which should help Honda price it competitively. Expect it to be priced between Rs 18.5 lakh and ₹ 22 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will launch the V-Class in on January 25, 2019. The V-Class will mark Mercedes-Benz's comeback in the MPV segment and it will be the only luxury MPV on sale in India. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be sold in India as a CBU. It is available in three dimensions in the global market- 4985 mm, 5140 mm and an extra-long wheelbase version which measures at 5370 mm and is eight and seven seater configurations. It gets executive seats in all the rows and the best part is that they can rotate to face the door to make ingress and egress easy and also can rotate to 180-degrees enabling the passengers to face each other. Under the hood, it is likely to get the OM654 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which is BSVI complaint and debuted in the current-generation E-Class. The engine produces 191 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class should cost around ₹ 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

