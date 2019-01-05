New Cars and Bikes in India

New Car Launches in 2019: Top Five Performance Cars

2019 will see some of the lifestyle cars coming along with performance cars.

2019 will see a couple of lifestyle car launches along with supercars.

2018 has been one exciting year and there were a handful of launches even in the high ranging performance car segment like the Ferrari Portofino, Aston Martin Vantage, Maserati Gran Turismo, Mercedes-AMG E63S, BMW M5, Audi RS5 and more. However, 2019 may not be exactly following the suit as launches will not be alone in the supercar territory. It's going to be more of a mixed bag this time around and along with supercars which are designed for outright performance, we will also see lifestyle cars which focus on making a style statement. Read on as we further talk about our top five picks at length.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT

tf4gqupo

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT was unveiled at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show and the new model has received styling updates along with technological and performance upgrades. The 2020 Mercedes AMG GT range will see the addition of an even more manic GTR Pro trim. It's still a two-door sports car and the Panamericana grille has also been retained but is more angular at the edges and the headlights have also been re-worked- essentially has been borrowed from the new AMG GT 4-door.On the inside, it will get a new touchpad-based infotainment system and a wide 12.3-inch digital screen as standard. The new steering wheel also has made way inside this model with two touch-sensitive nubs through which we can control the functions on the instrument cluster and obviously on the 10.3-inch console-mounted screen. Moreover, it gets an AMG specific LCD display which integrates the controls for the performance and drive modes. Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged, V8 engine which produces 462 bhp in the standard GT coupe and roadster while 542 bhp in the GT C coupe and roadster. The top ranging GTR and GTR Pro have the same engine tuned to churn out a whopping 570 bhp.

2019 Audi R8

ihu7152s
Audi will also give a mild update to its ever-popular supercar- the R8 V10 and will make minor changes in its face. The 2019 Audi R8 V10 will get a new front bumper which will sport an even sharper grille which will be surrounded by black elements along with redesigned front splitters. At the sides, it will get larger air intakes and the rear will house a newly designed diffuser and wider grille to ensure better cooling. The 2019 Audi R8 will continue to ride on 19-inch wheels as standard while 20-inch are optional. Audi will also add two new colour options- Ascari Blue and Kemora Grey. The 2019 Audi R8 will get the same 5.2-litre V10 motor which will get power upgrades. The motor will produce 562 bhp, a hike of 30 bhp in output, while peak torque will stand at 550 Nm, as opposed to 540 Nm currently. The Audi R8 V10 Plus, which is the range-topping version will be re-badged as V10 Performance Quattro and get a modest hike of 9 bhp, up to 612 bhp. Moreover, the base R8 V10 can do the 0-100 kmph stint in less than 3.5 seconds, while the Performance variant is capable of hitting the same at 3 seconds flat.

2019 Audi TT

1g1v30ig

Audi has given a comprehensive update to the Audi TT Coupe which has added a bit more sporty appeal in its design. The front features a three-dimensional single-frame radiator grille, with large side air inlets which highlight the width. At the rear, the changes are rather subtle and there is no cap underneath the tank flap with its classic TT design. The Audi TT Coupe Facelift is identical to the pre-facelift model in dimensions and continues to ride on 17-inch wheels as standard while 18, 19 and 20-inch wheels are optional. In India, the 2019 Audi TT facelift will get the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 302bhp and can go from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. This engine will be mated to a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

Next-Gen BMW Z4

o2btcu18

BMW had unveiled the 3rd generation Z4 Roadster at the Monterey Car Week in California. The new BMW Z4 will be a conventional roadster with a soft top, unlike the last generation Z4 that featured a metal folding roof and will get a new face housing a more oval-ish kidney bean grille. The new Z4 in its launch spec will be the Z4 M40i which is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, 6-cylinder engine which makes 340 bhp and can go from 0 to100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds. It will also feature a sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission.

2019 Porsche 911

1l5jcan
0 Comments

Porsche had revealed the eighth-generation of the 911 at the L.A. Auto Show. The new 911 gets significantly wider wheel arches over the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end has now the same width across all models, highlighting the slimline centre section. At the front, the body is 45 mm wider and it also gets electrical pop-out door handles. At the rear, all models feature a wider, variable-position rear spoiler and a light strip which runs the width of the car. Under the hood is the 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, flat six-cylinder engine in the 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S which now produces 444 bhp which is an upgrade of 30 bhp. The rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S takes 3.7 seconds to clock triple digit speeds and the 911 Carrera 4S, with all-wheel drive, does it in 3.6 seconds. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. Moreover, the optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed of the 911 Carrera S is 308 kmph while the all-wheel-drive version can go up to 306 kmph. The engine is mated to a newly developed eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission. Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode for better traction on less frictional surfaces and to make driving even safer it gets Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera.

