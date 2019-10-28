New Brough Superior To Debut At EICMA 2019

The Brough Superior name is set to make a comeback at this year's EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. A teaser sketch of the new bike has been revealed on social media, but more importantly, the Brough Superior name and the sketches have been released by British sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin. Brough Superior is a British motorcycle brand going back to the early 1900s with an important and very successful run in the post- World War II era. In recent years, the Brough Superior motorcycles are very well known for being some of the most sought after and most expensive bikes to be sold at auction.

The new line-up of motorcycles between Aston Martin and Brough Superior will be showcased next month, at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The first new motorcycle is the combined vision of Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, and Brough Superior CEO, Thierry Henriette, both motorcycle enthusiasts.

"Aston Martin and Brough Superior are two luxury automotive manufacturers sharing the same passion for exclusive design and performance. The idea of developing a motorcycle in a frame of a close partnership came naturally," said Henriette.

"This is a very fascinating and very popular project for myself and my team. The opportunity to collaborate with Brough Superior has given us the chance to bring our own unique views on how beauty and engineering can combine to create a highly emotive piece of vehicle design. We're excited about the end result and can't wait to see the reaction the motorcycle receives when it is revealed next year," said Reichman.

As yet, technical details have not been revealed. And there's still a question mark over whether the new Brough Superior will flaunt an internal combustion engine, or will be all-electric. The sketch doesn't reveal much, but the wait will be over soon, when EICMA 2019 kicks off in the first week of November in Milan, Italy.

