New Brabham BT62 Supercar With 720 BHP Teased Ahead Of Debut

Brabham Automotive is all set to enter the supercar segment with its all new BT62 supercar which boasts of almost 720bhp of power from its naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre V8 engine. With a price tag of £1 million ( ₹ 9.27 crore), orders are being taken now, and first deliveries are expected later this year. However, the production of the Brabham BT62 supercar will be limited to only seventy cars. To be unveiled globally on May 2, Brabham Automotive has released headline figures for the Brabham BT62, along with the first glimpses of its first supercar.

Also Read: Brabham Automotive's New Car Is BT62; To Be Launched On May 2

David Brabham, Managing Director, Brabham Automotive said, "I am thrilled to announce Brabham BT62 as the name of Brabham Automotive's first project. With more than 700 racing cars produced since its inception in the 1960s, the Brabham marque boasts a remarkable heritage, so to see the first Brabham in 26 years wear the iconic BT designation will be a huge moment in our history."

The performance characteristics of the BT62 point to the potency of the car as the new supercar from Brabham is bred for the track. The teaser image shows the rear of a low-slung, race-inspired car. The BT62's thin LED accent tail lights are reflected in its extreme carbon fibre rear wing.

The new BT62 is based on the first Brabham BT7 which won a Formula 1 race, while the BT19 was the first car to win a World Championship. The BT52, which has inspired the BT62, was the first turbo-charged car to win a Formula 1 World Championship.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.