New BMW Z4: All You Need To Know

The German carmaker, BMW announced the arrival of the new Z4 in style at the Monterey Car Week in California, and we are quite impressed with how the car looks in pictures. While we wait for the new Z4 to make its way to the Indian shores, we can't stop looking at how the sportscar looks in its 3rd generation. The new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition is dynamic in its proportions and will be a more conventional roadster with a soft top like the SLK. The styling is also modern and futuristic at the same time, while the handling is said to be on par with the BMW M Performance models. We give you all the dope of the new BMW Z4.

Everything You Need To Know About The New BMW Z4

For the new Z4, BMW offers specific design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car's sporty flair. The body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, while the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boast a bi-colour, double spoke design. (New 2019 BMW Z4) Advertisement Visually, the new Z4 gets vertically aligned headlights, signature kidney grille sporting a mesh design, bonnet stretching sports car-like over the wheels, large air breathers on the front wheel arches and the distinctive spoiler integrated into the rear lid. The new Z4 also gets the Adaptive LED headlights with matrix function for the high beam, while the BMW Head-Up Display features for the first time in a roadster. The central sitting position for the driver and the low centre of gravity is balanced with a 50 : 50 axle load distribution and wide tracks and a compact wheelbase. On the inside, the new BMW Z4 gets a driver-oriented cockpit styling that underscores the forward-oriented lines. Moreover, the structured arrangement of all control elements enhances the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4. (New 2019 BMW Z4) The interior of the edition model comprises the Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, the option ambient light and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. At the heart of the new BMW Z4 is a 3-cylinder, twin turbo 6-cylinder engine which churns out 340 bhp, along with a sports suspension and electronically controlled dampers. BMW has also fitted the new Z4 with M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission. (New 2019 BMW Z4) The BMW Z4 takes a mere 4.6 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 100kmph.

