New-Generation BMW X5 To Debut Later This Year

At the recently concluded 98th Annual General Meeting of BMW AG, the company chairman confirmed that the successor to the popular BMW X5 is definitely coming in 2018, most likely by the end of this year. Although he did not mention when exactly will we get to see it, we expect it to be showcased at one of the motor shows, with a launch slated for early next year. The current generation BMW X5 has had a shorter life cycle compared to its siblings in the line-up and this is because the company has adopted a new platform, which will eventually transform all the products in the German carmakers stable. Expect the new generation BMW X5 to come to India by mid-2019.

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG said, "As I can reveal exclusively today, later this year, a successor to the X5."

(2019 BMW X5 spotted testing earlier this year) (2019 BMW X5 spotted testing earlier this year)

While talking about the previous year, Kruger said that 2017 was its eighth consecutive record year as the company sold more than 2.4 million cars and 164,000 BMW motorcycles and scooters. The group earnings before tax exceeded ten billion euros and were also the most profitable car company in the world, beating Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Kruger also revealed the brands product offensive for the coming year, as the BMW boss announced two new projects the BMW i4 and the BMW iNEXT. While the BMW i4 concept was showcased at last year's Frankfurt motorshow, the BMW iNEXT was teased at the annual meeting in Munich here.

Moreover, Kruger also announced that all pure electric BMW models will sport the "i" badge and come equipped with fifth-generation battery technology. These electric cars will come with an increased range of about 700kms.

