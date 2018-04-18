New BMW X3: Price Expectation In India

BMW is all set to launch the third-generation X3 SUV in India tomorrow. The SUV made its global debut in June last year, and its India debut at the Auto Expo in February 2018. BMW commenced the local production of the new-generation X3 at its plant in Chennai in March this year. The X3 is the highest-selling SUVs for the company in the global market and with the new-gen model BMW is bringing in a host of new design and styling upgrades along with few new features and a new diesel engine. While we already know a fair bit about the new X3, the only thing that we await now is the prices.

Now, we expect the 2018 BMW X3 to be offered with only one diesel engine option to start with, which will come in two iterations - xDrive 20d that makes 188 bhp and the more powerful xDrive 30d which churns out 262 bhp. In fact, on the features front, the X3 comes with full LED headlamps, LED hexagonal fog lamps and full LED 3D tail lamps. The SUV gets 18-inch alloy wheels as standard with an optional 21-inch unit for the top-end model. Other features include a new, larger touchscreen dash-top display with option gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and much more. Moreover, the new BMW X3 also gets interior ambient lighting options, a heads-up display with readout instead of usual monochrome.

In terms of dimensions, the new generation BMW X3 now offers more space for both the front and rear passenger. The SUV comes with about 55 mm longer wheelbase and increased boot space as well. Visually, the new X3 comes with a larger grille compared to older generation model along with larger bumper and bigger air intakes and a set of LED hexagonal fog lamps. BMW will also offer X3 buyers the option of choosing acoustic glass to make SUV quieter and in turn more comfortable for passengers.

Considering all these upgrades and features, we expect BMW India to price the new-generation X3 SUV in the range of ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh, depending on the engine trim and feature options. Upon launch, the BMW X3 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the new Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and even the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

