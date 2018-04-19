New BMW X3 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

This is the third-generation BMW X3 and along with design and styling updates, the carmaker now also offers a host new features and upgraded powertrain.

View Photos
The third iteration of the BMW X3 SUV made its global debut in June last year

The new-generation BMW X3 is all set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch, here. This is the third-generation X3 that is set to be launched in India and BMW India recently commenced local production of the SUV,  in March this year, at the company's Chennai plant. The new BMW X3 made it's public debut in India at the 2018 Auto Expo , early this year February, and now the car is finally set to be launched in the country. The SUV made its global debut in June last year.

The new BMW X3 is expected to be available only in the diesel trim for starters, which will include the xDrive20d and the more powerful xDrive30d. While the former makes 188 bhp the xDrive30d churns out 262 bhp. Both the engines are paired with BMW's 8-speed 'Steptronic' transmission that has also been updated for the new car.

Here are all the live updates from the launch of the new BMW X3

New BMW X3 Exterior Design and Features
In terms of overall look, the new-gen BMW X3 receives revised headlamps and front grille, unlike the X5 or the new generation 5-Series. It also features full LED headlamps, LED hexagonal fog lamps and full LED 3D tail lamps. The standard wheel size is 18-inch while a 21-inch wheel is also available, but only for the top-end variant.

new bmw x3 m40i
Third-gen BMW X3 launching in India Today
First launched in 2003, over 1.5 million X3s have been sold in the last 14 years across two generations and the new generation the new generation BMW X3 is larger, more efficient and comes loaded with all the latest gizmos that one could need.
New-Gen BMW X3 Set To Go On Sale In India Today - Live Updates
The new-generation BMW X3 SUV made its global debut in June last year and now the car is finally going on sale in India.