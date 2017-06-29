New BMW 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Price In India, Specifications, Images, Features
The 7th generation BMW 5 Series arrives in India boasting of sportier styling, more luxurious features and powerful engine options. Its the second product from BMW India to be based on the company's CLAR platform after the new-gen 7 Series. In India, the new 5 Series takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.
The new 2017 BMW 5 Series is finally set to be launched in India today and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. BMW India commenced the production of the car in the country early this month and it is the second product in the Bavarian carmaker's line-up to be built on the company's new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR deign platform. This is the seventh generation BMW 5 Series that is being launched in India today and the car will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.
Now we have already driven the new BMW 5 Series so we know what exactly does the latest generation of this iconic car brings to the table. The BMW 5 Series 2017 model comes with a ranges of updated powertrains and India will be getting three engine variants - a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder oil-burner that will make 187 bhp, which we'll see on the 520d, a 3.0-litre, in-line 6 diesel churning 261 bhp on the 530d and finally, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor that will be churning out 249 bhp on the 530i. All the models will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. All versions come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with power being sent to the rear wheels.
Visually, the new all-New BMW 5 Series shares most of its design and styling cues with the new-gen 7 Series, which was launched in India last year. Moreover, the advanced platform along with extensive use of the aluminium has helped shed the kerb weight by 100 kg over the older 5 Series.
New BMW 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Price In India, Specifications, Images, Features Jun 29, 2017
