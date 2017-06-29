New BMW 5 Series Launch Live Updates: Price In India, Specifications, Images, Features

The 7th generation BMW 5 Series arrives in India boasting of sportier styling, more luxurious features and powerful engine options. Its the second product from BMW India to be based on the company's CLAR platform after the new-gen 7 Series. In India, the new 5 Series takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

The new 2017 BMW 5 Series is finally set to be launched in India today and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. BMW India commenced the production of the car in the country early this month and it is the second product in the Bavarian carmaker's line-up to be built on the company's new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR deign platform. This is the seventh generation BMW 5 Series that is being launched in India today and the car will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

Now we have already driven the new BMW 5 Series so we know what exactly does the latest generation of this iconic car brings to the table. The BMW 5 Series 2017 model comes with a ranges of updated powertrains and India will be getting three engine variants - a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder oil-burner that will make 187 bhp, which we'll see on the 520d, a 3.0-litre, in-line 6 diesel churning 261 bhp on the 530d and finally, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor that will be churning out 249 bhp on the 530i. All the models will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. All versions come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with power being sent to the rear wheels.

Visually, the new all-New BMW 5 Series shares most of its design and styling cues with the new-gen 7 Series, which was launched in India last year. Moreover, the advanced platform along with extensive use of the aluminium has helped shed the kerb weight by 100 kg over the older 5 Series.

Jun 29, 2017
The Stage is Set for the All-New 5 Series!
We are just moments away for the launch of the new 2017 BMW 5 Series. The stage is set and the car is ready to break cover.




Jun 29, 2017
The Venue is ready for the big launch!
BMW India is launching the new-gen 2017 5 Series the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Mumbai. Just few more moments for the event to begin.


Jun 29, 2017
Our 2017 BMW 5 Series Reeview
BMW is launching the new-gen 5 Series in India today, but we have already driven the car late last year, in December 2016. So if you haven't read our review then click here. but if you would like to watch our video review and check below -


Jun 29, 2017
New BMW 5 Series Design and Styling
The new-gen BMW 5 Series is the second product from in the Bavarian carmaker's line-up to be built on their new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR deign platform. The first one was the new BMW 7 Series, which is already in sale in India.


Jun 29, 2017
The 7th generation BMW 5 Series is all set to go on sale in India today.


Variants

