New Automotive Brand Brabham Unveiled, Both Road And Track Vehicles On Cards

Home to many iconic car brands, Britain witnessed another brand launch last Monday. Named after famous F1 driver Sir James Brabham, the newly formed company Brabham Automotive is said to be concentrating on high end track focused cars for the time being. Led by Sir James's son David Brabham, the company has been formally announced two years after the name was first registered in Britain. David Brabham himself is a well-known name in the automotive circuits with a '24 hours Le Mans' win under his belt and several years of F1 driving experience, along with winning many other notable titles and races

Apparently, Brabham Automotive may set up separate racing and road car entities in future, a model that has been well executed by McLaren. With no lack of motorsport pedigree in its genes, the company will want to repeat the success of Brabham family. In fact, Sir James Brabham is the only driver to have won the F1 World Championship in his own car in 1966.

"Today's launch heralds the start of a new chapter in the story of a family synonymous with success," said the statement from Brabham Automotive.

What else Brabham Automotive has in store will be revealed shortly, as told to the press by the company. We're expecting to hear more from them at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

