New Amaze Continues Its Strong Performance as Honda Registers 17 Per Cent Growth In July 2018

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 19,970 units in July 2018 against 17,085 units in the corresponding month last year, registering an impressive growth of 17 per cent. The company recently launched the new generation of the Amaze in India and it has proved to be the trump card for the company as it sold a record 10,180 units and garnering the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history in India. Honda also exported a total of 638 units in July 2018.

The strong sales momentum which began with the WR-V has seen a continuation with the Amaze as the company sold 62,579 units during April to July 2018 with a cumulative growth of 12.5 per cent as against 55,647 units in the corresponding period April - July 2017 in the domestic market.

Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "We have recorded our best ever July sales, thanks to the overwhelming response to the All New Amaze and sustained momentum for City and WR-V. We have been maximizing the supply of new model Amaze in the market to reduce its waiting time. The onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to our sales and ensure sustained good performance in future months."

