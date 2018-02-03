New 4th Generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class Unveiled

Sharper, sexier and with a ton of more technology than ever before, this is the brand new 4th generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The A-Class is an important product offering for the German luxury car maker. It is not only its most affordable offering in the global market but also generally debuts new technology which then transcends through the whole range. And with the new 4th Generation A-Class, Mercedes-Benz has done just that in terms of it being the first product offering to feature the all new user interface from Mercedes-Benz, the MBUX. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class also gets a completely new interior that looks much nicer than the last generation - a tall order especially considering the fact that the last generation A-Class was a pretty car both in terms of exterior and interior design.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class 31.96 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class is in its fourth generation

In terms of the new body, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sort of continues the overall stance and greenhouse design from the last generation but is now overall a lot edgier. Similar to the CLS showcased at the 2017 L. A. Auto Show, the new A-Class gets slimmer and edgier headlamps - LED of course along with a sharper LED daytime running light. The new A-Class also gets a two tone set of wheels in the launch edition and a sportier front bumper with two large air vents flanking the new and much smoother grille.

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class looks much sportier than its predecessor.

The reverse studded grille design that Mercedes-Benz pioneered with the last generation has been taken a step further too. The grille is now larger and more rounded. It also had a blacked out base with silver individual design details while the large central three-pointed star is placed bang slap in the middle flanked by a silver bar extending towards both ends. All in all, the new A-Class looks much sportier than its predecessor.

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets LED headlamps and LED taillamps

Although the overall greenhouse design on the A-Class does look very similar to the older car, the A-Class is now longer than before and has a longer wheelbase too. The rear fenders are also a lot more masculine and wider which gives the A-Class a much wider stance as compared to the previous generation. The rear of the car too has gone through a complete redesign. The older and smaller, almost squarish tail lamps have now made way for a much wider horizontally placed set. The LED lighting pattern is quite cool too and offers a three dimensional sense of depth. The rear bumpers too get horizontal vents at either end while the lower half is dominated by the larger tail pipes. The A-Class will also be available with a range of paint options including the matte grey or as Mercedes-Benz calls it 'designo mountain grey'. It will however be interesting to see if this particular paint finish makes it to India.

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class comes in a new matte grey colour called designo mountain grey

The big change though is in the interior, which is completely redeveloped and is brand new. The stepped dashboard design and the 1-3-1 layout of the AC vents are the only thing that have been carried forward from the older car. But the AC vents themselves are the new turbine inspired aluminium designs (that also featured on the CLS) that glow blue or red depending on the temperature of the air flowing through them. The dashboard itself is finished in a gloss black and aluminium finish with very high quality switchgear while the steering wheel too gets a lot of aluminium thrown in around the controls.

New Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets an all-new cabin

The highlight of the new interior of course is the new dual screen infotainment and instrument cluster setup. The new screens are high definition and offer the brand new Mercedes-Benz user interface 'MBUX'. The new user interface also brings in a whole new voice command and navigation system that makes it much much easier to control as compared to its predecessors. The new A-Class will also comes packed with the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging areas for your smartphone.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets the new MBUX multimedia system with its own AI

In terms of engines, the new A-Class (globally) will be offered with a new 1.4-litre 4-cylimnder turbocharged engine which will make close to 160 bhp of peak power and be mated to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. The other new engine will be a more powerful 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine which makes over 220 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Dashboard looks stylish and futuristic

There will also be a new 1.5-litre diesel engine as the entry level model offering 115 bhp of power power and 260 Nm of peak torque. This engine will also be mated to a 7-soeed dual clutch gearbox. The A-Class will be available internationally with both a front wheel drive or all wheel drive option whereas India will see just the front wheel drive model as is currently available.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.