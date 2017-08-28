New 3rd Generation Porsche Cayenne Images Leaked

The Porsche Cayenne, originally launched in 2002 and credited to saving the German sports car manufacturer from near bankruptcy has been a popular choice for those looking for a performance SUV. In fact, the Cayenne is also credited with inventing the performance SUV segment altogether. The third generation Porsche Cayenne is due for a global unveil on August 29 but pictures of the new SUV have leaked online showcasing as expected a new design language in tune with the current Porsche family look. The new Cayenne is expected to make an official public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto show too.



(New 2018 Porsche Cayenne Interiors)

From the leaked pictures (and as we mentioned earlier), the new Cayenne, now in its third generation has fallen in line with the new Porsche family look that has been adopted by the likes of the Porsche Panamera too. The front, evolutionary of course, still has the typical 'Cayenne-ness' while offering a slightly more contoured bonnet and a squarer grille. The 4-point daytime running light LED design continues from the last generation and the headlamp will of course also get LED technology. The rear design has the biggest and most obvious changes though. The new Panamera design which joins both the tail lamps by a light bar (also found in the likes of the new Audi A8) makes the rear end look considerably cooler and a lot more modern. The Cayenne also gets bumpers with a lower half painted in black while the large trapezoidal exhaust pipes wrap up the rear end.



(New 2018 Porsche Cayenne Rear Design)

The interior too has been completely refreshed for a much cleaner look. The central console now houses a large touchscreen infotainment system while the AC vents have been moved even lower. The central console design is now totally redesigned and does not have the stacked button interface anymore. Instead, the console now gets a touch sensitive button system for all the controls which run off capacitive touch. As we stated earlier, the new Cayenne is due for a global launch on August 29 so stay tuned to carandbike.com for all the latest news and updates including engine options.

