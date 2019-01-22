New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The all-new 2019 Nissan Kicks is launching in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The India-spec Nissan Kicks is bigger, better styled, and more equipped compared to some of its global counterparts, and based on a recently leaked brochure, the SUV will be feature packed right from the base variant. Unlike the global version of the SUV, the India-spec Nissan Kicks is based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's B0 platform, which also underpins its rival, the Renault Captur. However, the Nissan Kicks will mainly challenge the segment leader Hyundai Creta, and we have already told you where these two SUVs stand against each other, both on paper and in real-world conditions.

Like most offerings in this segment, the Nissan Kicks too will come with the option of both petrol and diesel engine, under the hood. They are the same tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, which have been powering the Nissan Terrano, Renault Duster, and Captur. The former makes about 104 bhp and 142 Nm torque, while the oil burner churns out 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. As of now, Nissan is offering the Kicks in India with a 5-speed and a 6-speed manual gearbox, for the petrol and diesel models respectively. An automatic variant is not on option yet, which in our opinion is a big miss.

While it's the top-end variant that will come with all the bells and whistles, the base trim of the new Nissan Kicks is also feature-packed. It gets features such as LED signature lights, height adjustable driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system all come as standard. The top-end model, on the other hand, gets a segment-first 360-degree camera with rear parking camera, birds-eye view, a floating touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and much more.

