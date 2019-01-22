New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.55 Lakh

The Nissan Kicks Compact SUV has finally been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 9.55 Lakh, ex-showroom- Delhi for the base variant. The new Nissan Kicks will go up against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur.

View Photos
The new 2019 Nissan Kicks gets a youthful & a sporty demeanour

Highlights

  • The new Nissan Kicks gets the same engines as on the Renault Duster
  • For India, Nissan Kicks is buit on the Duster's M0 platform
  • It will go up against the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur

The 2019 Nissan Kicks has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 9.55 lakh for the base XL petrol varinat, going up to  ₹ 14.65 lakh for the top-end XV Premium+ diesel variant, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. Globally, the Kicks is built on the Micra platform but for India, Nissan will be manufacturing the Kicks on the Renault Duster's M0 platform but with a few updates. Without a doubt, the new Kicks is a looker! We really like its sharp, upright styling with edgy lines. The V-shaped grille with a thick chrome border and those sweptback headlamps give the Kicks a rather stylish appearance. Viewed in profile, the crossover stance with the contrast roof and sleek body add a youthful and a sporty demeanor to the SUV. The 17-inch alloys along with a ground clearance of 210 mm add that SUV flair to the overall crossover-like stance. Bookings for the new Nissan Kicks have already begun. You can book one for ₹ 25,000 at any Nissan dealership or book it online as well.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks India Launch: Live Updates

Nissan Kicks

10.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

New 2019 Nissan Kicks

(We like how the new 2019 Nissan Kicks looks!)

The Kicks also gets a whole bunch of features starting with the LED projector headlamps, which light up the roads very well in the dark. The headlamps are automatic and the fog lamps up front also light up at corners. Step inside and you see the sumptuous leather upholstery all around the cabin which oozes premium-ness. There is a lovely 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone integration in the form of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is auto climate control on offer along with cruise control as well. In terms of safety and driver assists, Nissan offers 4 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill start assist and a first-in-segment 360 degree camera view too.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know

New 2019 Nissan Kicks

(The new Nissan Kicks gets leather upholstery inside the cabin)

The Nissan Kicks is larger than its biggest rival, Creta on all fronts. The Kicks has a length of 4,384 mm, a width of 1,813 mm, height of 1,651 mm and a wheelbase is 2,673 mm. In comparison, the Creta has a length of 4,270 mm, width of 1,780 mm, height of 1,665 mm and the wheelbase on the Creta is 2,590 mm. and then, the Kicks can accommodate 400 litres of luggage in the boot.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta Comparison Review

New 2019 Nissan Kicks

(The Nissan Kicks will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta & Renault Captur)

The Nissan Kicks uses the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines as on the Duster and in the same state of tune. The petrol engine makes 104 bhp and 142 newton metres of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 240 newton metres. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed gearbox while the diesel gets a 6-speed unit. There are no automatic options as of now. The Nissan Kicks has the goods to take on the Hyundai Creta and potentially be more successful than the Captur. It is definitely a good-looking SUV with a decent list of premium features too. But, will it be enough to dethrone the Creta? That is something only time will tell.

0 Comments

Photography: Pawan Dagia

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Kicks with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Tata Safari Storme
Tata
Safari Storme
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu
D-Max
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Big Pik-Up
TAGS :
Nissan cars in India Nissan Kicks SUV Kicks SUV Nissan Kicks 2019 Nissan kicks compact SUV Nissan Kicks New Nissan Kicks 2019 Kicks Nissan Kicks Price New Nissan Kicks Price Nissan Kicks Images Nissan Kicks New Car Nissan New Launch Nissan Kicks Launch Ne

Latest News

New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Nissan Kicks Alternatives

Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 10.61 - 15.57 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Explore Kicks
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities