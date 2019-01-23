New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is launching in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. Maruti Suzuki has already revealed a bunch of details about the third-generation Wagon R, and we have to say, the car has come a long way from the previous-gen model. Firstly, the car is based on the company versatile Heartect platform, which the company claims has enabled it to make to car bigger, stronger, and roomier. Based on a spec-sheet that was leaked earlier, the 2019 Wagon R is now wider by 145 mm wider and offers 25 mm longer wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is built on the company's Heartect platform

Another big change in the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is under the hood. Now the car comes with the more powerful 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that is tuned to offer 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the car also gets the existing 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. Both the motors come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) or, as Maruti calls it Auto Gear Shift (AGS).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in 4 new colours, including this Pearl Poolside Blue

The new Wagon R will be offered in three variants that come in seven different iterations - LXI 1.0L, VXI 1.0L, and VXI AGS 1.0L, along with VXI 1.2, VXI AGS 1.2, ZXI 1.2 and ZXI AGS 1.2. Maruti will be offering six colour options - Superior White, Silky Silver, along with four new colours - Magma Grey, Pearl Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Autumn Orange, and Pearl Poolside Blue.