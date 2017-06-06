New 2018 Volkswagen Polo Officially Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Debut

Volkswagen will officially pull the wraps off the new-generation 2018 Polo hatchback later this year. Expected to make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, this September, the upcoming Volkswagen Polo will be launched in India in 2018. Ahead of the car's official debut, Volkswagen has released the first teaser image of the car. The teaser shows an outline of the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo, which has gone through considerable design and cosmetic updates. Last month, the company had released some images of a camouflaged prototype of the new-gen Polo to create some extra buzz.

Now, we have already seen the new-gen VW Polo in its undisguised avatar, and we shared those images with you as well. Visually, the car looks a lot sleeker now and it's also expected to come with a 90 mm longer wheelbase. There will be other dimensional changes as well but we will get to know about them only after the 2018 Polo is officially unveiled. Moreover, the new Volkswagen Polo is now built on the company's tried and tested MQB platform, similar to the likes of the Audi Q2, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Passat and more.

2018 Volkswagen Polo prototype showcased last month

In terms of styling, the new VW Polo appears to have taken inspiration from its older and more powerful sibling - the Polo GTI. The car comes with sharp character lines on the sides and bonnet along with new sporty alloy wheels. Up front, the new Polo features a new, stylish pair of wraparound LED headlights, featuring projector lamps and LED daytime running lights. The car also gets a new sleeker grille with chrome highlights and a wider airdam along with new trapezoidal foglamps. The rear portion looks bolder and comes with a new LED taillamps and redesigned rear bumper.

While there are still no images of the cabin, you can surely expect to see a more upmarket appearance thanks to new interior trim options, improved styling and a host of new features like - a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, keyless entry and more.

Globally, the new Volkswagen Polo comes with an array of 3-cylinders and 4-cylinder engines and a hybrid powertrain is also said to be on the cards. The India-bound VW Polo, however, is expected to feature the same petrol and diesel engine options that do duty on the outgoing Volkswagen Polo.