New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore

New Cars and Bikes in India

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 2.19 Crore

The new generation Mercedes-AMG G63 stays true to its squared-off foundations with its chiselled body and straight lines but adds a bit of sanity for the first time ever with its share of subtle curves.

View Photos
The new Mercedes-AMG G63 gets a 4-litre twin turbo engine similar to the Mercedes-AMG GTR

Highlights

  • The new generation Mercedes-AMG G63 stays true to its squared-off design
  • The new high-end interior that looks straight out of the S-Class
  • Mercedes-AMG G63 is still based on a ladder frame chassis

What is possibly the most baller/gangsta/lit (or all the other rap analogies you can think of) vehicle in the world, the Mercedes-AMG G63 has now been launched in India in its newest avatar priced at ₹ 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom). The new generation Mercedes-AMG G63 stays true to its squared-off foundations with its chiselled body and straight lines but adds a bit of sanity for the first time ever with its share of subtle curves. But of course, the real changes on the new G-Class and the G63, in particular, is that new high-end interior that looks straight out of the S-Class and that is a good thing especially since the older G63 did have a rather old and dated interior package.

Mercedes-AMG G 63

2.56 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG G 63
r27bcsio

The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets LED lights all around and there's also a new Panamericana grille

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 is still based on a ladder frame chassis, still gets three options for a differential lock and still gets four-wheel drive with a low range gearbox. Up front, the G63 gets a 4-litre twin turbo engine, essentially the same that you also get on the Mercedes-AMG GTR, making 577 bhp and 850 Nm. The big brute of an SUV does 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds! The new G63 is also now mated to the brand new 9-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

2019 mercedes amg g63

The G63 gets tell-tale side exhausts, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch rims along with red brake callipers

0 Comments

Other changes - especially on this AMG version of the iconic G-Class include the likes of the Panamericana grille that Mercedes-Benz has been using on its high-end AMG models and a set of really cool circular daytime running lights. The headlamps are now all-LED and so are the tail lamps. The G63 also gets a set of 22-inch wheels and of course, that one thing that makes this SUV oh-so-cool, side exhaust pipes! As with the previous model, India will get only the G63 and not the standard V8 powered G500 petrol or the V6 powered diesel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-AMG G 63 with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG
G 63
Lexus LX
Lexus
LX
BMW X6 M
BMW
X6 M
BMW X5 M
BMW
X5 M
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini
Urus
BMW X6
BMW
X6
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota
Land Cruiser Prado
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz
GLS
Volvo XC90
Volvo
XC90
BMW X5
BMW
X5
TAGS :
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Mercedes-AMG G63 G 63 AMG

Latest News

New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore
New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Alternatives

Lexus LX
Lexus LX
₹ 2.72 - 2.72 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus
₹ 3.5 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.53 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
View More
Explore G 63
×
Explore Now
x
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Highlights; Price, Images, Specifications, Features
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities