New 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.19 Crore

What is possibly the most baller/gangsta/lit (or all the other rap analogies you can think of) vehicle in the world, the Mercedes-AMG G63 has now been launched in India in its newest avatar priced at ₹ 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom). The new generation Mercedes-AMG G63 stays true to its squared-off foundations with its chiselled body and straight lines but adds a bit of sanity for the first time ever with its share of subtle curves. But of course, the real changes on the new G-Class and the G63, in particular, is that new high-end interior that looks straight out of the S-Class and that is a good thing especially since the older G63 did have a rather old and dated interior package.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets LED lights all around and there's also a new Panamericana grille

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 is still based on a ladder frame chassis, still gets three options for a differential lock and still gets four-wheel drive with a low range gearbox. Up front, the G63 gets a 4-litre twin turbo engine, essentially the same that you also get on the Mercedes-AMG GTR, making 577 bhp and 850 Nm. The big brute of an SUV does 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds! The new G63 is also now mated to the brand new 9-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The G63 gets tell-tale side exhausts, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch rims along with red brake callipers

Other changes - especially on this AMG version of the iconic G-Class include the likes of the Panamericana grille that Mercedes-Benz has been using on its high-end AMG models and a set of really cool circular daytime running lights. The headlamps are now all-LED and so are the tail lamps. The G63 also gets a set of 22-inch wheels and of course, that one thing that makes this SUV oh-so-cool, side exhaust pipes! As with the previous model, India will get only the G63 and not the standard V8 powered G500 petrol or the V6 powered diesel.

