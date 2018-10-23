New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched In India, Prices Starting At Rs 3.89 lakh

Hyundai India has launched the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro in India at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh. The new Santro will be available in five variants for the petrol manual version while the petrol automatic and the CNG manual versions gets two variants each. The new Hyundai Santro Prices for the petrol manual range from Rs 3.89-5.45 lakh while the ones for the petrol automatic AMT range from Rs 5.18-5.46 lakh. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro CNG is priced at Rs 5.23-5.64 lakh. The new Hyundai Santro will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, the Tata Tiago and the Renault Kwid 1-litre apart from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, a new version of which will be launched very soon. The new Hyundai Santro will be slotted in between the Hyundai Eon and the Hyundai Grand i10. Here is a detailed table with all the prices below.

(New Hyundai Santro has been launched in presence of its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan)

The Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which makes 69 bhp of peak power and 99 Nm of peak torque when powered by petrol. The petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a new 5-speed AMT gearbox that has been developed by Hyundai in-house. The petrol engine, in both manual and AMT guise are fuel efficient and the Hyundai Santro Mileage is 20.3 kmpl.

There is also a new Hyundai Santro CNG version on offer straight from the factory that makes 59 bhp of peak power and 84 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 8 kg CNG tank that is mounted in the boot of the Hyundai Santro. The new CNG version of the new Hyundai Santro will offer 30.48 km/kg of fuel economy on CNG fuel. The CNG version also gets duel ECUs to provide a seamless switch between petrol and CNG along with a matrix injector and a filter valve for better performance and more safety respectively.

The Hyundai Santro gets five variants i.e. D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and the top of the line Asta. The car is available in seven colour options ranging from a bright blue, red or green to the more sombre whites, greys and golds. The new Santro gets no alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights or projector headlamps abut it does get 14-inch wheels as standard along with a set of silver wheelcaps on the higher spec versions while the lower variants will get plain silver wheels with small wheel-hub covers.

The overall design on the new Santro is quite contemporary. Athough Hyundai claims that the Santro is a tall-boy design, the design is actually a great blend of the conventional Santro tall-boy look and a very typical entry level hatchback. The new Santro also gets a flat back with two mid-set tail lamps. The tail lamps too are conventional and not LED versions. The Santro is also much larger than its predecessor measuring in at 3610 mm in length, 1645 mm in width and 1560 mm in height. The wheelbase on the new Santro is now at 2400 mm and it does offer best in class rear legspace.

(The Hyundai Santro is longer than its predecessor)

On the inside, the new Hyundai Santro offers a range of features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers mirrolink and Bluetooth connectivity. The infotainment system also offers the likes of Apple CarPlay aad Android Auto. The new Hyundai Santro also gets rear AC vents - another first in class feature, but does not get climate control. The new Hyundai Santro will also offer a single driver side airbag as standard on all models but will offer a secondary passenger side airbag only on the Asta model. While all variants of th Hyundai Santo will get a beige and grey interior, the Diana Green version in the Asta model will get an all-black interior along with colour matched interior trim and colour matched green seatbelts.

(Hyundai Santro CNG gets 30.48 km/kg)

Speaking at the world premiere of the all new Hyundai Santro, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai India said, "Today is a Historic moment as we announce the world premiere of the all new Santro. The Hyundai Santro is an iconic and legendary brand in India that has won the hearts of millions of customers for last two decades. The magic of Santro continues with The all new Santro receiving overwhelming response in less than two weeks."

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro has already received over 23,500 bookings in just 12 days even before individuals had the chance to see the new car in the metal. Although these bookings were exclusively available online, bookings at dealerships have also officially begun today. The introductory pricing will only be applicable for the first 50,000 customers. Considering the fact that Hyundai will only be making about 10,000 units of the new Santro every month, expect waiting periods of a few weeks to follow. Currently, over 30 per cent of all bookings for the new 2018 Hyundai Santro are for the AMT model.

