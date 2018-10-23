New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will replace the Eon in the company's line-up in India and will be the company's entry level hatchback in the country. This will see it take on cars like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago among others

New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features
The petrol engine of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro offers a mileage of 20.3 kmpl

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is all set for launch today. The company has already provided a whole bunch of details about the car and we've had a small drive of the car too. In fact, we've given you a first drive report already. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Santro badge and the company is bringing in an all new version of the car which now comes with more feature offerings. Sources have shared with carandbike that the small car has notched up 14,208 bookings within the first 9 days of pre-bookings having been opened for a token of Rs. 11,100, on October 10 2018.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Santro features a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes from the company's Epsilon engine family. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 68 bhp and develop a peak torque of 99 Nm, and Hyundai says that it's already BS-VI ready. Additionally, the 2018 Santro will also come with a factory fitted CNG kit, which can hold up to 8 kg of gas, and offer a reduced power output of 58 bhp, while developing the same 99 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox in both the versions, however, the petrol trim also gets an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. The AMT unit is developed by Hyundai in-house and uses an electric actuator instead of a hydraulic, which is controlled by a separate electric unit. The petrol engine offers a mileage of 20.3 kmpl

The 2018 Santro will also be available in a special version with a new paint shade - Diana Green, which will also have a set of green accents on the inside including the round AC vents, audio knob and around the gear lever. It will also come with a set of green seatbelts!

 

2018 Hyundai Santro AMT Interior Spy shots
We got some spy shots of the cabin of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro which revealed that the AMT gearbox will not be available on the 'Asta' variant. That said, Hyundai has ensured that even the Sportz is fairly well loaded with features like the touchscreen infotainment system, as seen in these images.
2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive Review
We got a chance to briefly drive the all new 2018 Hyundai Santro and the new petrol engine of course was the talking point as also the AMT which is offered for the first time on a Hyundai car
Hyundai Santro Exterior Design
The 2018 Hyundai Santro gets a tall boy design. It gets well placed accent lines on the body, especially when viewed in profile, which go well with the overall design and the new Santro is most certainly a lot more curvy than its predecessor. The car will come standard with a set of halogen headlamps and Hyundai will not have a projector setup and an LED daytime running light on offer just yet.

Hyundai Santro Spy Shots
Spy shots of the 2018 Hyundai Santro showed how the car looked and we already told you that it is a blend between a conventional hatchback and a tall-boy design
2018 Hyundai Santro Bookings
Hyundai started the bookings for the new 2018 Santro on October 10, 2018. Sources have told carandbike that the bookings stand at over 14,000 already. Read all about it here
Hyundai Santro Investment
 Hyundai has built the Santro on an all-new platform and has invested a sum of $100 million in 3 years. 
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled
We brought you news that the 2018 Hyundai Santro had been unveiled on October 9, 2018 and it looked pretty good too. Though not a lot of pictures have come out yet, we got a glimpse of what to expect.