New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is all set for launch today. The company has already provided a whole bunch of details about the car and we've had a small drive of the car too. In fact, we've given you a first drive report already. 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Santro badge and the company is bringing in an all new version of the car which now comes with more feature offerings. Sources have shared with carandbike that the small car has notched up 14,208 bookings within the first 9 days of pre-bookings having been opened for a token of Rs. 11,100, on October 10 2018.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Santro features a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that comes from the company's Epsilon engine family. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum of 68 bhp and develop a peak torque of 99 Nm, and Hyundai says that it's already BS-VI ready. Additionally, the 2018 Santro will also come with a factory fitted CNG kit, which can hold up to 8 kg of gas, and offer a reduced power output of 58 bhp, while developing the same 99 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox in both the versions, however, the petrol trim also gets an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) unit. The AMT unit is developed by Hyundai in-house and uses an electric actuator instead of a hydraulic, which is controlled by a separate electric unit. The petrol engine offers a mileage of 20.3 kmpl

The 2018 Santro will also be available in a special version with a new paint shade - Diana Green, which will also have a set of green accents on the inside including the round AC vents, audio knob and around the gear lever. It will also come with a set of green seatbelts!