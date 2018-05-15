New 2018 Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan: Price Expectation

The new 2018 Honda Amaze will be launched tomorrow and will take on the likes of the Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent and of course, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. With its new but conservative design, Honda intends to bring back some lost market share in the subcompact segment. The new Honda Amaze will be available with both petrol and diesel with both engines getting a manual or a CVT automatic gearbox option. The diesel + CVT combination is actually a first in class feature as the other automatic option in this segment is the Dzire diesel which gets the AMT gearbox. So here is what we think Honda will price the Amaze at when launched tomorrow.

(New Honda Amaze will get both petrol and diesel engines)

New 2018 Honda Amaze Petrol Price Expectation:

Currently, the outgoing Honda Amaze petrol (manual) range starts approximately at ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The top spec Honda Amaze petrol manual is priced at approximately ₹ 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which will be the Amaze's biggest competitior is priced between ₹ 5.56 lakh - ₹ 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new gen Honda Amaze, we think the Japanese automaker will start prices at ₹ 5.75 lakh, which will place it just above the Dzire's current pricepoint. Similarly, for the petrol automatic, we think the prices will start at about ₹ 7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The top of the line petrol manual and automatic should be priced around the ₹ 8.25 lakh and ₹ 8.75 lakh respectively.

(New Honda Amaze Diesel and Petrol both get manual and CVT gearbox)

Honda 2018 Honda Amaze Diesel Price Expectation:

The outgoing Honda Amaze diesel manual prices ranged from ₹ 6.75 lakh - ₹ 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire diesel manual prices range from ₹ 6.56 lakh - ₹ 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom). We think the new Honda Amaze diesel will be priced from ₹ 7 lakh - ₹ 8.75 lakh. As we mentioned earlier, the Honda Amaze will also be available with a diesel automatic - with a new CVT gearbox. We think the new 2018 Honda Amaze Diesel Automatic will be priced between ₹ 8.25 lakh- ₹ 9.99 lakh. The diesel Amaze will take on the Dzire diesel AMT which is currently priced between ₹ 7.90 lakh - ₹ 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

