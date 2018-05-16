New 2018 Honda Amaze Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 5.59 Lakh

The new 2018 Honda Amaze sub 4-metre sedan has been launched in India, and we have the launch highlights here. The price of the petrol manual variants of the new Honda Amaze range from ₹ 5.59 lakh to ₹ 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom India) while the price of Amaze petrol automatic models range from ₹ 7.39 lakh to ₹ 7.99 lakh in India. The new Amaze diesel manual models are priced between ₹ 6.69 lakh to ₹ 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has also added a diesel automatic for the first time to the range and prices for the same are between ₹ 8.39 lakh to ₹ 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Amaze takes on the likes of the Volkswagen Ameo, the Ford Aspire, the Hyundai Xcent, the Tata Tigor and most importantly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Bookings for the car have been underway for over a month now, while production commence in early May.

New Honda Amaze Price in India

NEW HONDA AMAZE PRICES IN INDIA (ex-showroom) VARIANT PETROL DIESEL E Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh

New Honda Amaze comes in both petrol and diesel models and get MT and CVT options in both

Under the hood, the petrol-powered Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic. The CVT also gets paddle shifters - a first-in-class feature in this segment. Fuel economy ratings for the petrol manual are at 19.5 kmpl while the CVT petrol is rated at 19 kmpl according to ARAI test figures.

New Honda Amaze diesel CVT makes less power and torque than the manual version

The more popular diesel, on the other hand, gets the tried and tested Earth Dreams Honda diesel 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. While mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox, the engine makes 99 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel manual also returns an impressive 27.4 kmpl according to ARAI test figures. Honda also offers the diesel Amaze with an automatic option. Unlike the Ameo (DSG) or the Dzire (AMT) however, the Amaze gets a CVT gearbox on the diesel too. That said, in order to ensure reliability, Honda has had to reduce both power and torque on the engine. While mated to the CVT gearbox, the 1.5-litre unit makes 79 bhp of peak power and 160 Nm of peak torque. The fuel economy for the new Honda Amaze diesel automatic is 23.8 kmpl.

New Honda Amaze Specifications

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 1.2L i-VTEC (Petrol) 5-Speed MT 89 bhp @ 6000 rpm 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm MT - 19.5 kmpl CVT CVT - 19 kmpl 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) 5-Speed MT 99 bhp @ 3600 rpm 200 Nm @ 1750 rpm MT - 27.4 kmpl CVT (Newly Introduced) 78 bhp @ 3600 rpm 160 Nm @ 1750 rpm CVT - 23.8 kmpl

Honda Amaze comes with all-new design language with features like LED DRLs and 15-inch alloys

In terms of exterior design, the Honda Amaze is completely different as compared to the first generation. While the design is a little conservative, buyers might appreciate the balanced look the new car has. While you do get features like daytime running lights or 15-inch alloy wheels on the top of the line variant, the Amaze loses out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps. Diamond cut alloy wheels like the one on the City could have made it a nicer package too.

Honda Amaze's cabin has also been extensively updates with new styling and features

On the interior though, the new Honda Amaze is much nicer as compared to its predecessor. It now gets a larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad-2 with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also gets a start-stop button, automatic climate control and as we mentioned earlier, the CVT variants get paddle shifters too. There is also more space in the cabin as compared to earlier and that is mainly due to a longer wheelbase. The new Honda Amaze also gets a fold-down central armrest for the rear passengers and rear AC vents.

The 2nd gen Honda Amaze comes with new 3 years / Unlimited Km standard warranty

Honda offers unique warranty schemes for the all-new Honda Amaze with 3 years / Unlimited Km standard warranty, extended warranty of 4 and 5 years / unlimited warranty. The company also offers a special maintenance package offered at ₹ 3,500 for petrol model and ₹ 4,900 for diesel model, per year. The service interval remains unchanged at 1 year / 10,000 km.

