New Bajaj Discover 110, 2018 Discover 125 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and the refreshed 2018 Discover 125 motorcycles in India today. While the former is an all-new addition to the Discover range, the Discover 125 gets some updates and new styling for the 2018 model year. Bajaj will also showcase 2018 model ranges, which include the Pulsar range, Avenger series and the 2018 Dominar 400, all of which will come with a refreshed styling and updates for the 2018 model year.

A number of these motorcycles have already been spotted in India ahead of their official reveal. While we have previously shared spy images of the refreshed Bajaj Dominar and the spy images of the new Bajaj Discover 110 and 125, it was just early this week that we shared the spy image of the new Bajaj Avenger 220 Street as well. All motorcycles are also expected to see a slight price hike as they enter the new model year.

Here are the live updates from the launch of new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and 125