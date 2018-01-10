New Bajaj Discover 110, 2018 Discover 125 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

The new Bajaj Discover 110 is an all-new bike and is the first new product launch for this year. Bajaj has also refreshed its entire model range which includes the - Discover 125, all the Pulsar bikes, the Avenger range and the Dominar 400.

Along with the launch 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 & 125, Bajaj will also showcase its refreshed model range

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and the refreshed 2018 Discover 125 motorcycles in India today. While the former is an all-new addition to the Discover range, the Discover 125 gets some updates and new styling for the 2018 model year. Bajaj will also showcase 2018 model ranges, which include the Pulsar range, Avenger series and the 2018 Dominar 400, all of which will come with a refreshed styling and updates for the 2018 model year.

A number of these motorcycles have already been spotted in India ahead of their official reveal. While we have previously shared spy images of the refreshed Bajaj Dominar and the spy images of the new Bajaj Discover 110 and 125, it was just early this week that we shared the spy image of the new Bajaj Avenger 220 Street as well. All motorcycles are also expected to see a slight price hike as they enter the new model year.

Here are the live updates from the launch of new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and 125

Jan 10, 2018
Behold! the new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and 2018 Discover 125

Jan 10, 2018
Bajaj Auto is current present in two of the three key segment in the Indian motorcycle space - Premium and Entry with 23 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.  The bike maker is current the one of the two market leaders in the industry with 31 per cent market share. Hero MotoCorp also has 31 per cent market share in the industry.



Jan 10, 2018
New Bajaj Discover 110 and 125 launch commences
Eric Vaz, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto, takes the stage to introduce the all-new Discovers.


Jan 10, 2018
Bajaj's 2018 model range will also include refeshed Bajaj Platina 100 cc bike
The updated 2018 Bajaj Platina will come with the company's Confortec features which include - longer front forks and longer double spring rear suspension, spring soft pillion seat, and wide rubber-padded footpad. The bike also comes with LED DRL and AHO function for headlamp.

Jan 10, 2018
New colour and styling for the Bajaj Dominar 400 to be showcased as well
Based on the spy images we have come across so far, Bajaj will introduce two new colours for the 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 - Glossy Red with gold alloys  and Glossy Blue with Gold alloys.




Jan 10, 2018
The stage is set for the launch of 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and showcase of Bajaj's 2018 model range
The Stage is Set for the launch and the big showcase


Jan 10, 2018
The Bajaj Discover 125 gets new body decals for the 2018 model year. The design remains the same and the Discover 125 continues with the same single-cylinder, air-cooled engine churning out about 11 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a 5-speed transmission.


Jan 10, 2018
The new Bajaj Discover 110 will be launched with a 110 cc engine
The 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 will be using a new 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that is expected to produce about 8.5 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Jan 10, 2018
The All-New Bajaj Discover 110 to be launched today
The all-new Bajaj Discover 110 is expected to use a completely new diamond single downtube frame that will replace the downtube cradle frame, while design and styling will be similar to he refreshed Discover 125.



Spy image source: Thrustzone
Jan 10, 2018
Launch and showcase of Bajaj's entire 2018 model range
In addition to the new Bajaj Discovers, the Pune-based manufacturer will also be showcasing the 2018 range of Pulsar and Avenger bikes and the Dominar 400, which are also expected to receive some minor cosmetic changes and new styling.


Jan 10, 2018
Bajaj Discover 110 and Discover 125 Launch and showcase of Bajaj's entire 2018 model range
While the 110 cc Discover is a new addition to the range, the existing 125 cc Bajaj Discover will come with a host of cosmetic upgrades for the 2018 model year.


Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 50,000 - 53,000 *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2018

