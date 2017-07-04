New 125 cc TVS Scooter Spotted Testing

While TVS has tasted success with its 110 cc scooters such as Jupiter and the Wego, it never had a 125 cc scooter in its portfolio. But talk has been going on about a 125 cc scooter from TVS for quite some time now. Recently, a TVS scooter fully dressed in camouflages, was spotted somewhere in Bengaluru. We believe that this is the new 125 cc scooter that TVS has been readying for a few years now. If you look at the photographs closely, you would see that the overall shape and design is actually quite different than that of the Jupiter 110. The rear panel is a sharper piece which rises up in a pointed rear panel. The top of the rear panel could also house the external fuel filler cap as well. The shape of the grab-rails on the test mule is different from one on the Jupiter as well. The front panel on the test mule is of a different shape than other Jupiter scooters as well, having large indicator housings.

(125 cc TVS Scooter spyshot- instrumentation console)

The instrument console is completely different from what we have seen on other TVS scooters so far. It is a split console of sorts with an analogue meter reading out speed and a digital display which might house the odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, tell-tale lights and so on. The switchgear on the test mule is similar to that of the Jupiter. Other parts such as the exhaust unit and the telescopic suspension up front have been used from the parts bin of other TVS scooters.

Upon looking closely, the test mule also seems to get a choke-pull lever which means that the engine will be carburetted rather than being fuel injected. There is no information with regards to the technical specifications of the TVS 125 cc scooter. We believe that TVS has also applied for a trademark for the name 'TVS Entorq SXR 125', which further fuels the speculation that the company is working on a 125 cc scooter. We would like the new TVS scooter to see the light of the day before the year ends.



Source:Rushlane