Nehru Science Centre In Mumbai To Hold Vintage Car And Bike Exhibition

The vintage and classic car exhibition will take place at the Nehru Science Centre from March 16 to April 1 and will feature 27 cars and 12 motorcycles.

Nehru Science Centre classic car and motorcycle show

  • Classic car show to be held from March 16 to April 1, 2018
  • 27 cars and 12 motorcycles to be a part of the classic car and bike show
  • Nehru Science Centre also has some classic trains and a fighter jet

The Nehru Science Centre in central Mumbai will hold a vintage and classic car and motorcycle exhibition from March 16 to April 1, 2018. The exhibition, made up of 27 cars and 12 motorcycles will be inaugurated today evening (March 15) and will be thrown open to the public tomorrow onwards as a part of the standard display at the centre. Unlike other special displays and programs at the Nehru Science Centre, which have an additional ticket charge to it, the vintage and classic car show will not have an additional ticket charge. The ticket charges for the Nehru Science Centre are Rs 50 for adults and Rs 20 for school students in a school organised trip.

The vintage and classic car and motorcycle show has been organised by the Mumbai based Vintage and Classic Car Club Of India, which is a part of the Western India Automotive Association (WIAA). The club also holds classic car rallies in Mumbai and will be also holding an annual classic car rally in Pune on April 1.

Amongst the marques present at the classic car show at the Nehru Science Centre include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Riley, Steyr, Jaguar, Bristol, Avon, Lancia, Hudson, Chevrolet, Packard, Chrysler, MG, Ford, Adler, Cord, etc.

The vintage and classic car and motorcycle exhibition has been set up to educate children and adults alike about cars and motorcycles of yesteryear as they do form an important part of India's rather colourful and iconic motoring heritage.

Although the Nehru Science centre does not have other classic or vintage cars as a part of its regular display, the centre does have some stunning examples of classic trains and commercial vehicles on its vast campus. The Nehru Science Centre also has an old fighter jet that is usually a magnet to both children and the young at heart alike.

 

