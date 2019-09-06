Need Uniform GST Rate Of 18% For All Components: ACMA President

Speaking at the ongoing ACMA Convention, Ram Venkataramani - President, ACMA & Director, Amalgamations Component Group, today requested the GST council for standardised rate for all components. Currently, high-value parts and components, like transmission, engine, exhaust manifolds attract a higher GST rate of 28 per cent, while other components like brakes, muffler, and wheels have the lower 18 per cent GST rate. And the Indian component industry requested the council to keep a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent for all its products.

The auto industry to has also been requesting the government to cut the Goods & Service Tax (GST) rates on automobiles, to help it come out of the massive sales slowdown it's currently facing. Speaking at the annual convention, Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs said that the next GST council meeting will take place on September 20, 2019, and the decision to bring down GST rates on automobiles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent will be taken then.

However, Thakur also mentioned that "the reason for Slowdown is more dependence on public transport and people trying to save the environment. This is why people are not buying enough vehicles." When asked whether the GST Council will also consider revising rates on auto components, Thakur told carandbike, "The GST Council will discuss unanimously about the entire Auto Sector."

Earlier, in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced several sops for the auto industry, while reviewing the overall economic slowdown. The Minister said that the beside reducing interest rates on auto loans, all BS4 vehicles which will be purchased by consumers before April 1, 2020, which is the deadline for BS6 emissions, will be allowed to ply on Indian roads for their complete registration period.

