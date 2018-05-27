Need Independent Body To Promote Mass Acceptance Of Electric Vehicles, Says New Report

A new report by a consultancy firm Mazars has revealed that an independent body is required to to boost mass acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. According to the report, 'Indian Automotive Industry Unlocking the Potential of Electric Mobility', a dynamic framework to design, implement, run, monitor and evaluate each phase of production and adoption is required to boost the mass acceptance of electric vehicles in the country.

"Setting up an independent body to not design but oversee the implementation of policies, channel funds and create awareness programmes that reach out to users in both rural and urban areas," the report said.

The report pointed at the need for direct and indirect incentive schemes for consumers and merchants to promote EVs.

"This involves overseeing the consortium between the government and private players (solely for EV), as well as fostering partnerships with electricity grid and distribution players. Emphasis should also be placed on collating and analysing EV-related data to put it forward as the Digital India initiative."

Besides, continued support "should be given to OEMs bringing out EV-products, including having easier access to capital". In addition, the report cited the need to "focus" on building adequate charging stations.

