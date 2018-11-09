New Cars and Bikes in India

Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied

The recently spotted production version of the Tata 45X was seen we several near-production parts like, the headlamps, taillamps and a set of split-four-spoke alloy wheels.

View Photos
The production model will be based on the Tata 45X concept shown at the Auto Expo 2018

A near-production test mule of Tata Motors' upcoming premium hatchback, codenamed 45X, was recently spotted testing. Unlike the previously seen prototype models, the latest test mule appears to come with a bunch of production parts hinting at the fact that the car is nearing completion, that too quite quickly. Some of the near-production bits that we can see on the test mule include the headlamps, taillamps and a set of split-four-spoke alloy wheels. While the images aren't the clearest ones, it's quite apparent that the production version of the car is shaping up to be very pretty similar to the concept car that we saw at the Auto Expo 2018.

Tata

Tata Cars

Tiago

Tigor

Nexon

Tiago NRG

Tigor JTP

Hexa

Tiago JTP

Safari Storme

Sumo

Nano

Zest

Bolt

Also Read: Tata 45X-Based Premium Hatchback Prototype Spotted Testing

72i1knrc

The production model of Tata 45X is based on the based on Tata Motors' new Alpha platform

The upcoming premium hatchback is based on Tata Motors' new Alpha platform and will also be the second model to employ the company's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. In fact, despite the camouflage, we can see some of the concept models design traits like the sleek, single motion grille and headlamp cluster, the wide central airdam, the sweptback A-Pillar and the coupe-like roofline. The alloys, as we mentioned earlier, are a new addition and we also get a glimpse of the LED taillamps. However, we still do not get to see the interior of the car.

Also Read: Tata 45X Concept: All You Need To Know

Engine options are also still unknown, however, we expect Tata to offer the tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, accompanied by the turbocharged 1.5-litre motor that currently does duty on the Tata Tiago JTP edition. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic options. The production version of the Tata 45X is expected to be launch in the second half of 2019 and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Tiago with Immediate Rivals

Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
TAGS :
Tata 45X concept Tata 45X Hatchback Tata Premium Hatchback Tata Motors

Latest News

Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
Near Production Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Spied
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: 2019 Suzuki GSX-S125 Unveiled
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Shahan Ali Mohsin Crowned 2018 Indian National Karting Champion
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq Style Variant Price Slashed By Rs. 1 Lakh
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Triumph Speed Twin Teased In Latest Video
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Ford Aspire Cross Subcompact Sedan Showcased As Ka Urban Warrior Concept In Brazil
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
Volkswagen Plans To Sell Electric Tesla Rival For Less Than $23,000 - Source
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Unveiled
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Fuel Prices Continue To Slump In Delhi
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
Opinion: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: Benelli TRK 250 Unveiled
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way
EICMA 2018: The KTM 390 Adventure Is Not Here, But On Its Way

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 6.8 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.65 - 8.29 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.99 - 12.48 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.41 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 14.75 - 21.05 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.18 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 12.24 - 17.97 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 10.08 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.41 - 8.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
Jaguar Land Rover Invests In Arc Electric Motorcycles
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities