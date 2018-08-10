New Cars and Bikes in India

Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut

The Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric SUV is set to revealed next month, on September 4 in Stockholm, Sweden, the EQ C will later make a public debut at the Paris Motor Show as well.

View Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric SUV has been spotted ahead of the car's official debut

A near-production prototype of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric SUV has been spotted ahead of the car's official debut. Slated to be unveiled next month, on September 4, in Stockholm, Sweden, the EQ C will later make a public debut at the Paris Motor Show as well. The prototype seen in these images has also dropped a good amount of camouflage, revealing a bunch of production parts, which indicate the EQ C SUV is right now in the final stages of testing.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

GLA-Class

CLA-Class

C-Class

E-Class

GLE-Class

A-Class

GLS

GLC

S-Class

B-Class
apj7tgjs

Mercedes-Benz EQ C will be unveiled next month, on September 4

Advertisement

Up front, the Mercedes-Benz EQ C features a black multi-slat grille, with a pair of sleek headlamps on either end. The front bumper is still covered in camouflage, however, we do get to see the wide central air intake and the black underbody cladding. The profile of the SUV reveals, black cladding for the wheel arches and a set of fat-spoke alloy wheels, and sleek-looking black outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. The roofline of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C slightly slopes down towards the rear giving the SUV a coupe-like effect. There is also a roof-mounted spoiler at the back, a heavily cladded rear bumper and a pair of wraparound LED taillamps.

ovn7iei4

Mercedes-Benz EQ C gets heavily cladded rear bumper and a pair of wraparound LED taillamps

Although there we have seen cabin images, the heavy camouflage hides a maximum portion of the cabin. However, we do get to see the new steering wheel and the fully-digital displays, similar to the ones in the A-Class, used for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The centre console looks a bit similar to the one in the 2019 GLC, which comes with a new multi-function touchpad with handwriting recognition.

06tcgt1

Mercedes-Benz EQ C gets a digital display similar to the A-Class

Although the company is tight-lipped about the detail on the electric powertrain, we expect it to come with a total of two electric motors that can churn out 402 bhp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The 70-kilowatt-hour battery system claims to travel around 500 km. In terms of the performance, the EQ C electric SUV can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor 1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLA-Class
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep
Wrangler Unlimited
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Mercedes-Benz EQ C Electric SUV EQ Electric SUV

Latest News

Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Mahindra Marazzo: Things We Know So Far
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Ford Celebrates Production Of 10 Millionth Mustang
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased; Global Unveil In October 2018
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars
Geely Mulls $1.9 Billion Revival Plan For Lotus Cars
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 MotoGP Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 MotoGP Edition Teased; Launch Soon
Volkswagen T-Cross Teased Ahead Of Debut; Reveals Cargo Space
Volkswagen T-Cross Teased Ahead Of Debut; Reveals Cargo Space
Mazda Reacts To Allegations About Cheating In Emission Tests
Mazda Reacts To Allegations About Cheating In Emission Tests
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Fall By 2.71 Per Cent In July 2018
Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Fall By 2.71 Per Cent In July 2018
Government Approves Digilocker; Soft Copies Of Driving License, Registration Now Legal
Government Approves Digilocker; Soft Copies Of Driving License, Registration Now Legal
Taxis And Cabs Registered In Other States Will Need Permit To Enter Delhi
Taxis And Cabs Registered In Other States Will Need Permit To Enter Delhi
Infiniti Teases New Electric Vehicle Concept; To Debut At Pebble Beach Concours
Infiniti Teases New Electric Vehicle Concept; To Debut At Pebble Beach Concours
Mazda Caught Cheating On Emissions And Fuel Economy Tests
Mazda Caught Cheating On Emissions And Fuel Economy Tests
Next Generation Yamaha YZF-R25 Spotted Testing In Indonesia
Next Generation Yamaha YZF-R25 Spotted Testing In Indonesia
Honda Recalls Another 69,000 Vehicles In China
Honda Recalls Another 69,000 Vehicles In China

Popular Cars

8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

90 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

21 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

49 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

9 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
₹ 35,86,084 *
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
₹ 36,73,684 *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46,34,948 *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65,08,536 *
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
₹ 72,36,084 *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31,95,972 *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95,72,084 *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54,36,454 *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1,55,40,564 *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34,33,076 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities