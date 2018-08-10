Near-Production Mercedes-Benz EQ C Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut

A near-production prototype of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric SUV has been spotted ahead of the car's official debut. Slated to be unveiled next month, on September 4, in Stockholm, Sweden, the EQ C will later make a public debut at the Paris Motor Show as well. The prototype seen in these images has also dropped a good amount of camouflage, revealing a bunch of production parts, which indicate the EQ C SUV is right now in the final stages of testing.

Mercedes-Benz EQ C will be unveiled next month, on September 4 Advertisement

Up front, the Mercedes-Benz EQ C features a black multi-slat grille, with a pair of sleek headlamps on either end. The front bumper is still covered in camouflage, however, we do get to see the wide central air intake and the black underbody cladding. The profile of the SUV reveals, black cladding for the wheel arches and a set of fat-spoke alloy wheels, and sleek-looking black outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. The roofline of the Mercedes-Benz EQ C slightly slopes down towards the rear giving the SUV a coupe-like effect. There is also a roof-mounted spoiler at the back, a heavily cladded rear bumper and a pair of wraparound LED taillamps.

Mercedes-Benz EQ C gets heavily cladded rear bumper and a pair of wraparound LED taillamps

Although there we have seen cabin images, the heavy camouflage hides a maximum portion of the cabin. However, we do get to see the new steering wheel and the fully-digital displays, similar to the ones in the A-Class, used for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The centre console looks a bit similar to the one in the 2019 GLC, which comes with a new multi-function touchpad with handwriting recognition.

Mercedes-Benz EQ C gets a digital display similar to the A-Class

Although the company is tight-lipped about the detail on the electric powertrain, we expect it to come with a total of two electric motors that can churn out 402 bhp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The 70-kilowatt-hour battery system claims to travel around 500 km. In terms of the performance, the EQ C electric SUV can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds.

Image Source: Motor 1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.