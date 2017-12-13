NDTV Car And Bike Awards 2018: Live Updates

The NDTV Car and Bike Awards have grown to clearly stand out amongst the clutter of auto awards in India, by being the most credible and fair. Now in their thirteenth year, the awards have also been trendsetters, pioneering many categories like the special set of awards exclusively recognising efforts in Communications and Marketing. There are two separate juries of eminent, experienced and multi-skilled jurors to evaluate and judge the two product categories: cars and bikes. And a completely different jury adjudicates on the advertising and marketing categories.

The NDTV Car and Bike Awards also have the distinction of having India's most voted for Viewers' Choice categories. The CNB Viewers' Choice Car and Two Wheeler of the Year are sought-after trophies at each year's event. The other key awards categories include: NDTV Car of the Year, NDTV Two Wheeler of the Year, Car Manufacturer of the Year, Two Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year and Automotive Man of the Year.

Catch all the updates live from the 2018 Car And Bike Awards Here: