New Cars and Bikes in India

Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free

Looking to buy a new small car? Suggest a name for the Hyundai AH2 hatchback and get a chance to win it for free.

View Photos
There is a possiblity that the Hyundai AH2 could be named Santro as well

Hyundai released the sketches of its upcoming small hatchback, the AH2 and also announced a campaign where people can suggest names for the AH2 hatchback and if their suggestion is selected as the final name for the car, they stand a chance to win the AH2 car for free. Participants can suggest the car names to Hyundai through logging on to the Hyundai website, WhatsApp and can also SMS the names to the company. Selected winners will have an opportunity to win the car at the launch, which has been scheduled in October 2018.

New Hyundai Santro

₹ 4 - 6 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2018

Also Read: Hyundai Releases Sketch Of AH2 Hatchback

Advertisement

The Hyundai AH2 hatchback will have a tall boy design and have an edgy design. The test mules of the car feature a spoiler along with flared wheel arches and Hyundai's cascading grille concept as well. Few spyshots of the cabin reveal that the AH2 hatchback might also get dual-tone colour scheme for the cabin and matching upholstery. There will be a 3-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio and expect the instrumentation to have a multi-information display unit wedged between a twin-pod layout.

835hen5s

(Hyundai Santro (AH2) Design Sketch)

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 Hatchback Launch Details Revealed

0 Comments

Hyundai could probably offer a 1.0-litre engine on the AH2 hatchback, which also does duty on the Eon. Plus, the company has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will have an optional AMT gearbox right from the launch. Since this will be one of the most important new models for Hyundai, expect the car to be priced aggressively. The Hyundai AH2 hatchback will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago and so on.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai cars in India Hyundai Hyundai AH2 Hyundai Santro Hyundai Santro 2018

Latest News

Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free
Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Up To Rs. 6,100
Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.30 Lakh
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Swiss Ban Some Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Models Over Emissions
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar
Mahindra-Owned Pininfarina Teases Futuristic Interior Of New Hypercar
Apple Car May Become Reality In 2023
Apple Car May Become Reality In 2023
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

133 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.27 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.04 - 10.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities