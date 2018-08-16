Name Hyundai's New AH2 Hatchback And Get A Chance To Win It For Free

Hyundai released the sketches of its upcoming small hatchback, the AH2 and also announced a campaign where people can suggest names for the AH2 hatchback and if their suggestion is selected as the final name for the car, they stand a chance to win the AH2 car for free. Participants can suggest the car names to Hyundai through logging on to the Hyundai website, WhatsApp and can also SMS the names to the company. Selected winners will have an opportunity to win the car at the launch, which has been scheduled in October 2018.

New Hyundai Santro ₹ 4 - 6 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Hyundai Releases Sketch Of AH2 Hatchback

Advertisement

The Hyundai AH2 hatchback will have a tall boy design and have an edgy design. The test mules of the car feature a spoiler along with flared wheel arches and Hyundai's cascading grille concept as well. Few spyshots of the cabin reveal that the AH2 hatchback might also get dual-tone colour scheme for the cabin and matching upholstery. There will be a 3-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio and expect the instrumentation to have a multi-information display unit wedged between a twin-pod layout.

(Hyundai Santro (AH2) Design Sketch)

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 Hatchback Launch Details Revealed

Hyundai could probably offer a 1.0-litre engine on the AH2 hatchback, which also does duty on the Eon. Plus, the company has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will have an optional AMT gearbox right from the launch. Since this will be one of the most important new models for Hyundai, expect the car to be priced aggressively. The Hyundai AH2 hatchback will go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago and so on.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.