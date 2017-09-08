Mysterious BMW i Concept Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

BMW recently announced that its next line-up of models will come with an electric powertrain, right from Rolls-Royce to the automaker's M badged offerings. The automaker's electric sub-brand 'i' will also be expanding during this period with more models to be added to the existing i3 and i8 offerings. Just days before the Frankfurt Motor Show scheduled to start next week, BMW has dropped a teaser of an all-new 'i' concept that just might preview the long awaited 'i5' mid-size electric sedan and is being touted to be a Tesla Model 3 rival. However, reports suggest that the teased model will make its debut as a 'BMW Vision Concept', and won't be referenced with the i5 moniker.

(The i concept teased is likely to be revealed as a BMW Vision Concept at Frankfurt)

In an official statement, BMW BMW Chairman Harald Kruger said, "At this year's IAA, we will unveil another significant milestone in our road map for e-mobility. It is a vision of how we imagine a four-door, fully-electric vehicle between the i3 and i8. It is a vision we want to realize in the foreseeable future. And a further step in our commitment to sustainable mobility."

While BMW has kept the i concept under wraps, a promotional video on BMW Germany social media reveals a electric vehicle in 2019, and could possibly be what the production ready model would look like then. The video highlights BMW's transition from a conventional carmaker to making inroads in electric mobility. The silhouette and the car in the video look identical with a low-slung design, while the rear is said to be like a fastback instead of the conventional three-box unit. Reports suggest that the production ready version of the i5 electric sedan (if that's what it is called) could make it to the market sometime in 2021.

(A video from BMW Germany gives a glimpse of what the model could look like)

BMW aims to have 12 electric cars by 2025 and will include the likes of the electric Mini hardtop, while the electric BMW X3 will also be available in 2020. The electric cars from the BMW brand will also be grouped under the BMW i sub-brand, the automaker confirmed recently.

Apart from the mysterious i concept making its way to Frankfurt, BMW has also plan to unveil the new X7 SUV concept, BMW M8 GTE race car, while also present at the pavilion will be the 8 Series and Z4 concepts that debuted earlier this year. The updated i3 and new generation BMW M5 will also be present at IAA. The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show kick starts on September 12, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the updates.

