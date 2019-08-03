My Audi Connect App Introduced In India

There is no denying the fact that connected cars are the future and whoever gets it first in the segment, definitely has the exclusivity advantage to an extent. In the luxury car market, its Audi which have come up with a new connected app that not only helps you access your car 24x7, but also offers a range of exciting features. However, Audi customers will need to shell out ₹ 19,999 more for the package. The app represents the digital connection between the owner, vehicle and infrastructure and provides real-time information about the vehicle which can be accessed from any part of the world as long as you have an active internet connection.

The upcoming Audi A8L will get My Audi services as standard.

The My Audi app is broadly divided into five categories- Safety and Security, Driver's Behaviour, Lifestyle, Geo Location and Utility. Under the safety and security slug, you get features like SOS emergency alert to contacts and medical help, road side assistance, curfew alerts which basically is geo fencing and sets the boundary outside which the car isn't allowed to go and disturbance alert which alerts your whenever someone is trying to access your car without your permission. The Driver's behaviour category offers features like Trip Analysis, Head Braking, Hard Acceleration, sharp turns and idling alert (just in case your vehicle is on for a long time and the driver is misusing the AC or other features). The lifestyle segment brings to you various music and media apps along with a very elite kind of feature called concierge desk which gives you a plethora of dine and wine options among other leisure activities. The geo location feature is again a very useful one primarily because of its car finder and tow alert feature along with live location service. Last but not the least, the utility category offers features like service booking, vehicle history, vehicle's health and a virtual document storage which Audi says won't be used for scanning personal information of any customer.

Other Audi customers will need to shell out ₹ 19,999 more for the My Audi services.

Though these services come at a cost in most of Audi cars, the company says that the flagship models will get them as standard. Existing Audi customers who have purchased their cars after 2011 can also avail these services as it will be compatible with those models. However, the idea is also to cater and attract entry level luxury car buyers who may find these features even more lucrative as it will add value to their lifestyle.

