MV Agusta Working On 350 cc Motorcycles: Report

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is working on a new range of 350 cc to 500 cc motorcycles, and these are made specifically for markets where smaller displacement motorcycles are more popular. So, MV Agusta may be developing the new line of small and mid-size motorcycles for markets like India and South East Asia. According to a report in Asphalt & Rubber, MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov has revealed that the Italian motorcycle brand will launch a new line-up of motorcycles with engine capacity of 350 cc up to 500 cc.

The primary plan now is to introduce a new 350 cc twin-cylinder platform for several motorcycle models from the Italian brand. And even though the bikes may have smaller engines, they will continue MV Agusta's position as a premium motorcycle brand, but offer more opportunities to riders in emerging markets like South East Asia.

"MV Agusta is entering the biggest relevant market in the world, which is 350 cc to 500 cc. MV Agusta is going to embrace more lower displacement, high performance, in its technology. We are coming up with a new 350 cc engine, we have it, it's a twin. So, we are going to have a two-cylinder 350 cc," Timur Sardarov is quoted as having revealed to Asphalt & Rubber.

Also Read: MV Agusta Secures Funding For Strategic Five-Year Plan

Expect stylish Italian design in the new MV Agusta 350 cc models

According to the report, prices for the new models are likely to range between 6,000 and 7,000 Euros in Europe. If that is the case, expect the new 350 cc MV Agusta to be priced even lower than ₹ 5 lakh in India, provided the Italian brand goes ahead with its plans to set up a dedicated assembly plant in India. So far, MV Agusta bikes are brought in as full imports (CBUs) or assembled in India from semi-knocked down (SKD) kits. Going the assembly route from completely knocked down (CKD) kits and increased localisation of other components in markets like India and SE Asia will mean better prices for the consumer.

Also Read: MV Agusta Joins Hands With China's Loncin Group To Make 350-500 cc Motorcycles

Earlier this year, MV Agusta signed an agreement with China's Loncin Motor Company to introduce a range of accessible and affordable motorcycles with engine capacity ranging from 350 cc to 500 cc. Under the terms of the agreement, MV Agusta will design and develop these models, while Loncin will manufacture these motorcycles in China to cater to Asian markets.

Source: Asphalt & Rubber

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.