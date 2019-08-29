Motoroyale Kinetic today launched the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 adventure tourer motorcycle in India, priced at ₹ 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the first adventure tourer from the MV Agusta brand, and the bike was launched at the inauguration of Kinetic's latest Motoroyale showroom, which has come up in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Globally, the motorcycle comes in four variants - Turismo Veloce 800, Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso, Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS, and Turismo Veloce RC SCS, however, for now, India only gets the XX options. In India, the new MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 will compete with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800 and the Ducati Multistrada 950.

Visually, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 stays true to the roots of the Italian marque, featuring a sharp and aggressive design language, with premium fit and finish. The bike borrows several signature styling elements from other MV Agusta models, like the front fairing that resembles the F3, and the triple-pipe exhaust and the, inspired by the Brutale 800. In fact, the company even calls it the "Everyday F3". The bike also gets LED headlamp, hand guards with built-in indicators, and LED taillamp.

The bike is powered by a 798 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that is borrowed from the F3 and is tuned to churn out a maximum of 110 bhp at 10,150 rpm and develops a peak torque 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. MV Agusta says that 90 per cent of the total torque will be available from as low as 3,800 rpm. The engine comes with a counter-rotating crankshaft and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a quick shifter as standard.

The Turismo Veloce 800 also gets an extensive electronics package, featuring an MVICS electronic system with a full multi-map ride-by-wire throttle, 8-level traction control, along with a sophisticated EAS 2.0 electronic up and down gearbox and a hydraulically activated slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by Marzocchi fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm discs with four-pot calipers up front, and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The bike also comes with dual-channel Bosch 9 Plus ABS (anti-lock braking system) with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation. The Turismo Veloce 800 also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, wrapped in 120/70-section front and 190/55-section rear tyres.

