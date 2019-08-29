MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce 800: All You Need To Know

MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce 800 is the newest model to be launched in India by the Italian marque, and it's also the company first sports tourer. With this, MV Agusta finally has a complete line-up in the Indian market, which also includes the Brutale 800 and the F3 800 range. Currently, the company will only retail the entry-level variant in India while the premium Tourismo Veloce 800 Lusso trim will be offered on special order bases, and it will come with an additional premium of ₹ 2 lakh, over the regular model.

Here's All You Need To Know About The MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce 800:

Design and Styling:

Visually, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is very much in line with the company current design language. The bike also comes with several signature elements that are unique to the Italian marque - like the sharp face with the diamond shape LED headlamp and LED daytime running lamp, beefy sculpted fuel tank, exposed frame, and the triple-pipe exhaust. As for the styling bits that are unique to the Tourismo Veloce, the bike comes with tall, wide handlebars featuring handguards with integrated indicators, a tall manually adjustable windscreen with 60 mm travel, larger 21.5-litre fuel tank, and sporty step seat. The bike also comes with floating rear mudguard with integrated turn signal lights, large grab rails, single-sided swingarm, and 17-inch glossy black alloy wheels.

Also Read: MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 18.99 Lakh

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 comes with a 800 cc in-line 3-cylinder engine making 108 bhp and 80 Nm torque

Engine and Transmission:

The bike is powered by a 798 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine that is borrowed from the F3 and is tuned to churn out a maximum of 108 bhp at 10,150 rpm and develops a peak torque 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. MV Agusta says that 90 per cent of the total torque will be available from as low as 3,800 rpm. The engine comes with a counter-rotating crankshaft and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a quick shifter as standard.

Equipment and Features:

The motorcycle comes with a host of features like a fully-digital colour display for the instrument cluster, switchable ABS, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by fully-adjustable Marzocchi front fork and fully-adjustable Sachs rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm discs with four-pot calipers up front, and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The Turismo Veloce 800 also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, wrapped in 120/70-section front and 190/55-section rear tyres. Other features include immobiliser, cruise control, USB charger, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 gets ride-by-wire, 8-level traction control, riding modes and dual channel ABS

Safety and Electronics:

The Turismo Veloce 800 also gets an extensive electronics package, featuring an MVICS electronic system with a full multi-map ride-by-wire throttle, 8-level traction control, along with a sophisticated EAS 2.0 electronic up and down gearbox and a hydraulically activated slipper clutch. The bike also comes with dual-channel Bosch 9 Plus ABS (anti-lock braking system) with rear-wheel lift-up mitigation, which controls the pressure applied on front brakes to avoid involuntary rear wheel lift up.

Price and Competition:

The new MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 sport tourer motorcycle has been launched in India, priced at ₹ 18.99 lakh, however, as a special offer, Motoroyale is offering the bike at a discounted price of ₹ 16.99 lakh to the first three customers (both ex-showroom, India). While on paper the motorcycle competes with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 800 and the Ducati Multistrada 950, looking at the prices, their respective older siblings the Tiger 1200 and the Multistrada 1200S are more apt rivals.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.