MV Agusta To Stop Production Of Iconic F4 Superbike After 2018

Italian manufacturer MV Agusta, which is known for its supremely sexy and mental motorcycles, has confirmed that it will be pulling the plug on the iconic F4 superbike once 2018 ends. The brand has said that the next new superbike will be launched in 2020, but it will be an all-new motorcycle and not a new version of the F4. MV Agusta also said that it will be concentrating on other new four-cylinder motorcycles. Reports suggest that MV Agusta is looking to launch three new four-cylinder motorcycles in the next three years. The plan to push the new superbike at the very back of its list of things to do happened because of the stringent new Euro emission norms which will be in effect from 2020 onwards.

(MV Agusta F4 LH44) (MV Agusta F4 LH44)

Also Read: MV Agusta To Introduce New Four-Cylinder Platform

The current-generation of the MV Agusta F4 does not conform to the latest Euro IV emission norms and will have to be taken off the market at the end of 2018. Also, the company might pull out of the World SuperBike Racing after 2018. It is well-known that MV Agusta's financial health is not in the best shape, but the company is doing its best, devoting resources to research and development as well.

Also Read: MV Agusta To Bring Back Cagiva As An Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer

MV Agusta is looking to incorporate its new four-cylinder engine platform in its best-selling products such as the Brutale, Dragster and the Turismo Veloce. The first new model to come out of this could be the Brutale 1000/1200 and later the same engine could be used to expand other model line-ups as well. The company has confirmed that the first new product bearing the new four-cylinder engine will be launched this year itself. Currently, the only MV Agusta motorcycle having a four-cylinder engine is the F4 but as mentioned, it will no more be on sale in Europe after 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.