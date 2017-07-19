MV Agusta To Introduce 3 Motorcycles In India This Year

MV Agusta India has just launched the 2017 Brutale 800, priced at ₹ 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Brutale 800 is the exotic Italian bike maker's most pomapular offering globally and comes to the country as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kits and assembled here, and will be taking on a host of middleweight motorcycles. While we have already told you all you need to know about the new bike, MV Agusta also revealed that it has new motorcycles lined up for India which will be arriving later this year.

Speaking to carandbike.com, Ajinkya Firodia - Managing Director Motoroyale, the Indian representative for MV Agusta said, "We have three new launches for planned this year apart from the Brutale 800. We are launching the Turismo Veloce, Brutale 800 RR and the F3 800 Euro 4 all within the next three to four months."

MV Agusta commenced its operations in India in December 2015 and the company has been witnessing positive sales ever since. The manufacturer revealed at the launch the company has sold over 100 units in its first year of sales, which is an appreciable number. The Brutale 800 is expected to improve volumes as its least expensive and more popular offering.

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800

Speaking about the motorcycles lined up for launch, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is lined up next and is a sports tourer. The Veloce 800 has been one of the Italian manufacturer's bravest attempts at trying something new and well out of its comfort zone. Moving from its sporting tradition, the Turismo Veloce 800 employs the same engine and technology as the Brutale 800 but has been designed to handle and perform like a sports bike on long runs. It even borrows its styling from the F3 and F4 superbikes and that indeed says something.

In addition, there will be the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR joining the line-up later in the year. The is a more powerful variant of the Brutale 800 with power uprated to 140 hp at 13,100 rpm, while torque has taken a slight drop at 86 Nm available at 10,000 rpm. The RR also comes with a bulk of electronics with the MVICS 2.0 including throttle body control, 8-level traction control, torque control with 4 maps and much more. Compared to the standard Brutale 800 that has a top speed of 237 kmph, the Brutale 800 RR tops out at 245 kmph.

MV Agusta F3 800

Lastly, India will also get the Euro 4 compliant MV Agusta F3 800 that meets the Indian Bharat Stage IV norms as well. The full faired superbike uses the same 798 cc in-line three-cylinder engine as its naked siblings, albeit with power increased to 148 hp at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 10,600 rpm. The bike has a dry weight of just 173 kg.

Firodia also confirmed the the MV Agusta Stradale is not on the radar yet for India. Meanwhile, the company is working its way on expanding its presence across the country. With currently three dealerships in Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore, the company is now looking forward to opening shop in Mumbai and Surat. It has eight more outlets planned across the country and will be established in the near future.