MV Agusta Superveloce Will Be Launched Globally In 2020

The stunning MV Agusta Superveloce, which made its debut at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show, will be going into production and be launched in 2020.

The MV Agusta Superveloce was first showcased at the 2018 EICMA Show

Highlights

  • The production-spec Superveloce might be showcased at EICMA 2019
  • It is based on the MV Agusta F3 800
  • The engine may be re-tuned to offer a punchier mid-range

Italian motorcycle manufacturer, MV Agusta, has announced that the very sexy Superveloce, which we saw at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle show, will not only go into production but will also be launched internationally next year. The Superveloce is based on the F3 and is a tribute to company's glory years in the 1970s when they were big players in the Moto GP. The front end has been completely redesigned with new fairings and a retro circular headlamp. Moreover, the headlamp cover and the windscreen are tinted yellow, harking back to the '70s. The concept model used a lot of carbon fibre and we believe that the final production model will have at least a few carbon fibre bits as well. There will be a full-colour TFT screen on offer too. The lightweight and minimalistic tail fairing rests on a new sub-frame, which transforms the bike from a single seat to a dual seat version if need be.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce Concept Revealed At 2018 EICMA Show

(It gets the same engine as the F3 800 but will have a different state of tune)

It will have the same 798 cc, 3-cylinder engine which will pump out close to 148 bhp and 88 Nm and will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox. However, folks at MV Agusta say that the engine will be completely re-mapped and will have a torquier mid-range with a lot more to play with at the top end. The bike will get a new air box along with an asymmetrical 3-into-1-into-3 exhaust which means there will be two exhaust tips on the right and one on the left.

(The overall design of the Superveloce has been inspired by MV Agusta's Moto GP bikes of the 1970s)

This has been inspired the GP racing bikes of the 1970s. Expect these to pump up the power output as well. The company hasn't released the exact specifications of the bike yet. We might see the production version of the Superveloce 800 at this year's EICMA Motorcycle Show.

