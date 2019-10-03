MV Agusta Secures Funding For Strategic Five-Year Plan

MV Agusta has secured funding for its strategic five-year business plan, and the Italian brand targets reaching a sales volume of 25,000 motorcycles in the next five years. The Italian brand's strategic plan also includes development of new motorcycles in the premium and mid-size categories and to strengthen its global distribution network, focussing not only in Europe and the US, but also in Asia. The capital to support the execution of the strategic five-year plan, as well as to achieve the consolidation and growth of the company, is provided by key MV Agusta shareholder, the Sardarov family.

Also Read: MV Agusta Joins Hands With China's Loncin To Make 350-500 cc Bikes

"Over the next five years, MV Agusta's attention will be focussed on developing the sales and service network, while investing in product development and maintaining its efforts in digitalisation and technological innovation. We are committed to deliver the best products and continue to be a benchmark in motorcycle industry in quality, design and technology. Finally, MV Agusta has all the tools to do so," said Timur Sardarov, Chairman of the Board and CEO of MV Agusta.

"Together with the management, we are working diligently to execute the business plan and achieve our objectives which will require an increase of personnel and dedication from all at every level of the company. This will also positively impact the local community in terms of employment and benefit the Varese-era related industries," Sardarov added.

The new product development push will likely also include MV Agusta's collaborative partnership with China's Loncin Motor Company to develop an all-new range of accessible motorcycles in the 350-500 cc segments. The first of these motorcycles is expected to be launched sometime in 2021, with MV Agusta being responsible for the design and development, while Loncin will look after manufacturing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.